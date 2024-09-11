Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam may not have set critics’ hearts on fire with its initial release, but it’s certainly holding its own in the streaming world. Currently sitting at #6 in Prime Video’s Worldwide Top 10, Black Adam is enjoying renewed attention across 21 countries, continuing to flex its muscle months after its theatrical debut. The film, which can also be streamed on Max in the United States, introduces Johnson as the titular anti-hero, a character who has long been teased as a game-changer in the DC Universe.

Despite a mixed critical reception—hovering around the 39% mark on Rotten Tomatoes—the movie has clearly found its audience on streaming platforms, proving that Johnson's star power remains strong, especially in the superhero genre. The success of the film worldwide on streaming is small consolation, following the movie's disappointing $392 million global box office cume, meaning the film failed to break even off its budget of between $190 million to $260 million.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam takes a darker turn in the world of DC, with Johnson’s Teth-Adam awakening from a 5,000-year imprisonment and setting out to bring his own brand of justice to the modern world. The film also features Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.

Was 'Black Adam' Worth Watching?

Collider's Ross Bonaime thought so. In his B-rated review, he praised Johnson's command of the screen:

Johnson is also a welcome part of this world, and while the DCEU has attempted to bring moral ambiguity to characters like Superman in ways that weren’t entirely successful, Black Adam allows DC to play in this darkness with an antihero that doesn’t betray their world or characters. Black Adam might not be the hero the DCEU needs, but it’s a welcome shift for this larger world and an invigorating look at the potential going forward in this universe.

Black Adam has certainly made waves globally, for the right or wrong reasons, but reinforcing that while the film may not have revolutionised superhero storytelling, it’s found a comfortable home on streaming platforms, where audiences around the world can enjoy its action-packed spectacle. Its spot in the top 10 of 21 countries speaks to the ongoing popularity of superhero fare and the undeniable appeal of Johnson as a leading man.

For fans of superhero action or simply The Rock’s charisma, Black Adam is ready for a rewatch—or a first watch—on both Prime Video and Max. The hierarchy of power in streaming may be changing, but it seems like Johnson’s Black Adam isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Black Adam 6 10 Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods--and imprisoned just as quickly--Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Release Date July 27, 2022 Director Jaume Collet-Serra Cast Dwayne Johnson , Noah Centineo , Marwan Kenzari Sarah Shahi , Pierce Brosnan , Aldis Hodge Runtime 125 minutes Writers C.C. Beck , Otto Binder , Rory Haines , Sohrab Noshirvani , Adam Sztykiel

