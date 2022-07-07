Star Dwayne Johnson revealed his antihero-centric DC film Black Adam is getting a special 2022 SDCC panel in Hall H, one of the event's main stages. Johnson shared the news on his Twitter account together with Quintessa Swindell sharing a small teaser for the upcoming film on Instagram.

Johnson’s new teaser reuses some images featured in Black Adam’s latest trailer. We can see the titular antihero showing his destructive superpowers while also getting glimpses of the other meta-human members of the Justice Society of America. The upcoming film will have Johnson’s antihero facing off against some of the Earth’s mightiest heroes, including Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. As the last trailer reveals, Black Adam’s and the JSA’s opposing views on their right to kill evildoers will be at the core of their dispute.

While the SDCC is the home of the biggest superhero news of the year, it’s curious that Warner Bros. and DC are giving Black Adam a whole panel. That’s because, so far, we’ve seen so much news about the film, leaving us wondering what other secrets Black Adam could be holding for SDCC. However, even if the panel only gives us a new trailer, the event will be a fantastic opportunity for fans to interact with the film’s cast and crew and maybe learn a thing or two about what happened behind the scenes.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Black Adam': Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More

In the DC universe, Black Adam is the primary nemesis of Shazam, holding the same powers as Billy Batson. That means Black Adam also has the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury. Born into slavery in Ancient Egypt, Teth-Adam became a warrior for the Wizard Shazam, before his newly gained powers turned him into a tyrant.

Ever since Johnson was cast as the antihero, fans have been anxious to see him clash against Zachary Levi’s Shazam. Levi is set to return as Shazam in David F. Sandberg’s Shazam: Fury of the Gods next year, and while the sequel already has a trio of villains played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler, there’s still hope Johnson will also show up in the film in some measure. Maybe that’s the big secret to be revealed in SDCC, and we’ll definitely keep an eye out for any developments.

SDCC will occur between Thursday, July 21, and Sunday, July 24, 2022. The Black Adam panel will happen in Hall H on Saturday, July 23. Black Adam is currently set to be released in theaters on October 21.

Check Johnson’s tweet down below and head over to Quintessa Swindell's Instagram to see the story announcement before it disappears.