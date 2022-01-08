It sounds like The Rock will have perfected his smolder by the time 'Black Adam' is released.

Black Adam is one of four DC projects set to hit theaters next year, and star Dwayne Johnson has posted a behind-the-scenes set photo that teases the production of the superhero project. The three images show Johnson surrounded by cameras, in a setup he calls 'The Egg.' Both the images and the context seem to support that this film is firmly a Black Adam project, with no other cast members or hints at other characters present in the images or caption.

As Johnson reveals in the caption, these photos are solely the work of the VFX team, as filming on Black Adam was completed back in the summer. He had the following to say:

"Very long work day, but very productive for our VFX production of 'Black Adam.' 10 hours of sitting in "the egg" shooting extremely complicated sequences where I can only move my eyes, head & shoulders focusing on marks no bigger than a quarter - all while performing as #BlackAdam. In the mythology, TETH ADAM (his original name before his soul is darkened to BLACK), starts off as a slave in his birthplace of Kahndaq. These slave sequences are super intricate and complex."

While it may sound as if Johnson was just having a super intricate MRI done, his notes do call to mind some prior scenes in the DCEU, namely that of Superman (Henry Cavill) in 2017's Justice League. Viewers may remember the scene where Superman comes back to life and is able to track the movements of The Flash (Ezra Miller) and trip him up. It sounds like Johnson's Black Adam will have a similar power set to Superman, which would make sense given the desired brawl between the two iconic characters.

This description also would suggest that this sequence will take place early on in the film, with Teth Adam just getting his powers while still a slave. A first look was released back in October at DC Fandome, with a glimpse at Adam's electrifying powers, super speed, and strength proving he will be a match for just about any hero the DCEU will introduce. Concept art has also offered looks at these powers, as well as Kahndaq, where Adam was confined to slavery.

While it may prove hard to steal the spotlight from Johnson, Black Adam will introduce the Justice Society of America, which will bring forth new heroes to the DCEU. Aldis Hodge will portray Hawkman, Noah Centineo will play Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell will play Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan will bring his charisma and charm to Doctor Fate. Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, and Uli Latukefu will co-star. Jaume Collet- Serra is set to reunite with Johnson, having previously directed Johnson in Disney's Jungle Cruise.

Black Adam will electrify theaters later this year on July 29. Check out Johnson's post below:

