Black Adam has officially begun filming, and star Dwayne Johnson has shared the first photo from the set with his over 227 million Instagram followers. Johnson, who has been revving up the film for over a year, expressed his excitement in the post which featured a photo of the film’s very colorful clapper board. “History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you,” Johnson began his lengthy post. “Officially kicking off DAY 1 of filming our BLACK ADAM.”

Johnson praised the crew, including director Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows) and Academy Award nominee Lawrence Sher (Joker), who serves as the Director of Photography. “We have an all star production crew - incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world. This one is an honor,” he continued. He recently revealed that shooting would begin this week, and now that it’s finally underway we can rejoice as a new DC Comics character and property will hit the big screen.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Warner Bros. Plans to Release Up to 4 DC Movies a Year Starting in 2022 — in Theaters

Black Adam will also star Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Sarah Shahi (Isis), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Pierce Brosnan (Dr. Fate) and Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), as well as James Cusati-Moyer who was just recently added to the stellar cast in an unknown role. The new DC film screenplay was written by Rory Haines (The Mauritanian), Sohrab Noshirvani (The Mauritanian) and Adam Sztykiel (Rampage), based on the comics penned by C.C. Beck and Otto Binder.

After dealing with several hurdles from the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Adam officially got a new release date, over two years away. The film was originally slated for a December 2021 release, but Warner Brothers pushed the project back seven months, and Johnson recently revealed the new date in the most epic way possible: on every screen in Times Square.

Black Adam now lands in theaters on July 29, 2022. Check out the new photo from the set below.

KEEP READING: Every Single Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Movie Ranked

Share Share Tweet Email

Gore Verbinski Looks Back on Making 'The Lone Ranger,' Telling Tonto's Story, and Those Werewolf Rumors "We have all heard the story of the Lone Ranger. But you've never heard it from Tonto's perspective."

Read Next