October has a ton of high profile releases coming to theaters. Arguably the biggest is Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson. The iconic DC anti-hero is finally making his grand entrance, but he’s not coming alone. Along for the ride are The Justice Society of America (JSA) who are also making their heroic leap to the big screen for the first time. We are just a few weeks away until Black Adam's release and now, thanks to ComicBook.com, fans can listen to the JSA’s theme by the film’s composer Lorne Balfe.

The emotionally epic theme is fitting for a superhero team as historic as the JSA. Many people don’t know that the JSA were one of the very first superhero teams to grace the comic book page. They predate the Justice League and The Avengers by over 20 years as they made their debut in 1940. This team represents the golden age of comics and that can definitely be felt in their theme for Black Adam.

It sounds like something you would hear in a film like Indiana Jones. It has that infectious and intriguing adventure vibes that made serials of the 1930s and 40s so classic. This is fitting given the JSA fought crime in that same time period. In an era where the “American Way” meant something completely different. While we’ve seen the JSA in various TV shows in the past like Justice League Unlimited, Smallville, and Stargirl, it's going to be interesting to see how Black Adam adapts this old fashion superhero team for a modern age.

Image via Warner Bros.

Characters like Black Adam, Hawkman, and Doctor Fate have so much rich comic book history. This is why it’s so great that these classic characters are all getting the soundtracks they deserve. Black Adam’s theme was released late last month and, if the film is half as epic as this anti-hero’s theme, comic book fans are in for a real treat. DC has always had amazing music in their films, but Balfe has been one of the most underrated composers of the last decade. He’s done such amazing work on films like Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Lego Batman Movie while his scores for video games like Assassin’s Creed III have been some of the best of that medium.

While we wait for the JSA to make their big screen debut on October 21, you can listen to both the JSA and Black Adam’s amazing themes down below: