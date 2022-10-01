Every superhero has their song and Black Adam is no different. The ferocious theme tune for DC Comics' upcoming anti-hero epic, composed by Grammy Award-winning composer Lorne Balfe, has finally been unveiled. The globally-anticipated film, which stars Dwayne Johnson in the titular role, tells the story of Teth Adam 5,000 years after he was gifted superpowers by Egypt's divinities. After failing to use his powers as a force for good, he is entrapped in a tomb, until now. Burning with revenge and seeking to enforce his dark justice on the world, Adam meets his match when he is confronted by modern-day heroes The Justice Society Of America (JSA).

In the run-up to the film's release, DCEU fans have been given yet another insight into what is to be expected from the anti-hero. Balfe, who is the mastermind behind Mission Impossible: Fallout and Black Widow, leans into Adam's story throughout the near four-minute theme. The soundtrack feeds into Adam's ancient backstory whilst maintaining momentum in what feels like a bold nod to his "born out of rage" narrative. Its presence is undeniable, raging with thunderous intensity whilst touching on both Adam's palpable darkness and deep-rooted light. Whilst there is a clear echo from the track's aggression, it is not without its heroic conviction.

Explaining his vision for the theme, composer Balfe said:

"It was exciting to get into the Black Adam theme, and I really wanted to capture his essence as the DC comic book world’s anti-hero. We had a large brass section across the score to give the weight and power of the main character’s past, which I balanced out with high tempo, more melodic sounds to give the audience that more familiar heroic feel."

The theme comes less than a month before Black Adam's long-awaited release. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film marks a change of pace for Johnson, who has previously shined in the comedy and action genres with past appearances including the Fast and Furious saga and Jumanji. Although snippets of Johnson's electric performance have certainly garnered attention, the movie has also rallied up excitement on the back of a very overdue theatrical appearance from the JSA, who have a rich history within DC Comics.

In true superhero fashion, Black Adam is a star-studded affair with appearances expected from Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Black Adam hits theaters on October 21. Check out the theme tune below and save it wherever you get your music.