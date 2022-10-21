Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black AdamDwayne Johnson promised to change the power hierarchy in the DC Extended Universe, and Black Adam delivers on that promise. The movie is an explosive origin story in which Johnson’s Teth-Adam mows down his enemies without a pinch of mercy, a welcome addition to a cinematic universe that always struggled with balancing darkness and joy. Naturally, we’ve all excited to see where Black Adam takes the DCEU and when Johnson’s antihero will return. However, since that might take a while, it’s time we investigate each frame of Black Adam in search of easter eggs and hidden references. That’s why we’ve prepared a handy list with all the damned spoilers of Black Adam, including explainers of all the main characters, magic artifacts, and events of the most brutal superhero movie of the year.

‘Black Adam’ Ending Explained: If You Can't Tame Your Rage, Use It

Black Adam introduces its titular antihero, explains how he got his powers, and then takes him to the present day. It also features a new superhero team, the Justice Society, formed by Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone, Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. The movie also presents the DC city of Kahndaq, the villain Sabbac (Marwan Kenzari), and some classic Black Adam allies, such as Sarah Shahi’s Adrianna Tomaz and Bodhi Sabongui’s Amon. It can be a lot to take in, so we’ve broken down the movie’s ending in this explainer.

Does 'Black Adam' Have an End-Credits Scene?

By now, we all know that a superhero movie doesn’t end at the credits, as there’s always an extra scene to tease a future project or resolve a loose plot thread. Well, almost always. So, what about Black Adam? Do you need to wait a little longer after the movie ends, or can you rush to the bathroom? We’ve watched the entire credits, so you don’t have to wait for no reason, and we also tell you precisely what you’ll find at the end of Black Adam.

'Black Adam' End-Credits Scene Explained: "We Should Talk"

Black Adam's end-credits scene solidifies the titular villain’s place in the DCEU hierarchy of power by showing there’s no one on Earth capable of stopping Teth-Adam. However, it also teases a battle brewing in the DCEU, as two colossi will face each other to decide the planet's future. This feature discusses the impact of that end-credits scene and how it can shape the DCEU for the next few years.

What Does ‘Black Adam’ Pull From the Comics?

While the DCEU version of Black Adam takes some liberties with the character, Johnson’s take on the beloved antihero sticks close to its comic book history. So, we’ve looked into all the main DC Comics storylines involving Black Adam to find exactly where the movie draws from. If you are curious to know which comics inspired Black Adam, this explainer is for you.

What Are Black Adam’s Powers? The Antihero’s Incredible Abilities Explained

Johnson was not kidding when he said Black Adam would be "unstoppable" in the DCEU, as even four superheroes working together cannot take him down. But what are Black Adam’s powers exactly? In this explainer, we dig through the character’s comic book history to uncover everything the antihero is capable of. Be prepared; his list of abilities is impressive!

Who is Black Adam and The Justice Society of America?

Every trailer for Black Adam already teased that besides the titular antihero, the new DCEU movie also introduces the Justice Society of America, a superhero team that precedes the Justice League. But what’s the deal with the Justice Society? Who’s a member of the team? And what’s their comic book history with Black Adam? We tell you everything you need to know about the movie’s opposing forces in this explainer.

Who Is Cyclone? The Wind-Controlling Heroine Explained

The DCEU iteration of the Justice Society features Cyclone, a superhero capable of controlling wind. But how can Cyclone manipulate air streams? What are the limits of her powers? And did you know that she’s also a genius-level superhero? If you want to learn more about the wind-controlling member of the Justice Society comic book history, then check out this explainer.

Dr. Fate Explained: Who Is Pierce Brosnan Playing in 'Black Adam'?

The most powerful hero Black Adam is about to introduce is Dr. Fate, the corporeal manifestation of the spirit of Lord of Order Nabu. But what exactly is a Lord of Order? Why did this cosmic being come to Earth? And why does it need a host and a helmet to channel its powers? Above all, what are the abilities of Dr. Fate? In the feature, we explain everything you need to know about DC’s mighty magician.

The Long, Painfully Complicated History of Hawkman

The comic book history of Hawkman is complicated, to say the least, as the hero has two very different origin stories that got retconned multiple times. And with each origin, Hawkman's powers and motivations also change, making him one of the most complicated characters of DC Comics. But fret you not, as we’ve prepared a comprehensible guide with everything you need to know about the hero before catching Black Adam in theaters.

Who Is Atom Smasher?

The last Justice Society member Black Adam is about to introduce is Atom Smasher, a superhero capable of growing until he’s towering over buildings. The monicker doesn’t hide it, as Atom Smasher is connected to the Atom, a DC hero capable of shrinking down to atomic levels. But how do both characters relate to each other? And how did Atom Smasher get his powers? We tell you all in this handy explainer.

Who Is Adrianna Tomaz in 'Black Adam'? DC's Isis Explained

During the events of Black Adam, the godlike superhero meets a woman named Adrianna Tomaz and her son, Amon. These two humans help to keep Black Adam grounded and find his purpose, but Adrianna and Amon are not just random humans. They are actually comic book characters destined to become meta-humans. In this explainer, we tell you everything you need to know about Isis, Adrianna’s future meta-human self.

What is the Crown of Sabbac?

Black Adam needed a true villain to force Teth-Adam and the Justice Society to put their differences aside. That villain is Sabbac, a Champion of Hell who gets his powers once he acquires the legendary Crown of Sabbac. But what is the Crown of Sabbac? How was it forged in Kahndaq? And what purpose it serves? With this explainer, you can learn all you need about the six lords of Hell's tool of destruction.

How Does ‘Black Adam’ Connect to ‘The Suicide Squad’ and ‘Peacemaker’?

Black Adam is mostly a standalone story about its titular antihero, but the movie is also connected to other recent DCEU productions. In particular, Black Adam draws from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. But how do these movies and series work together? And does Black Adam help solve some plot threads left behind by the first season of Peacemaker? Get into the discussion with this feature.

Every Cameo in 'Black Adam' Explained

Black Adam does a fantastic job of connecting to the past and the future of the DCEU by bringing many familiar faces for either fun or story-related cameos. Now that Black Adam is available in theaters and we can dive into spoilers, we look at every cameo in the movie, explaining where they come from and what they mean for the DCEU future.

‘Black Adam’ Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed, Explained

Black Adam wouldn’t be a superhero movie without many easter eggs and references to comic books. So we’ve prepared a list of all the easter eggs we could find and explained them to you. So, if you are wondering why you recognize that character, what place they just namedropped, or how Black Adam homages the movies that came before, this is the right article for you.

Does Superman Show Up in ‘Black Adam’?

After months of rumors, we finally can know if Henry Cavill’s Superman is part of Black Adam or not. And if Superman makes an appearance in Black Adam, what does that means for the future of the DCEU? Will they both fight sometime? Is Black Adam joining the Justice League? Or will Black Adam become a villain when the next DCEU crossover happens? We answer all these questions in this spoilery explainer.

Black Adam is out now in theaters.

