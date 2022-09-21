Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is leaving no stones unturned in hyping fans for the upcoming feature. As the movie stands just a month away from its release the new promotional material is steadily nudging fans toward theaters. A new clip revealed by Johnson on Twitter addresses the Justice League and Birds of Prey characters in relation to the next super set to enter the DCEU. The minute-long clip starts with a shot of Batman’s Batarang that Ben Affleck used during his stint, it further moves to a shot of the Superman symbol on Henry Cavill’s suit. We then see quick shots of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. As we see the snaps of the fan-favorite heroes Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) voiceover goes, “Before a world of heroes and villains, one power ruled it all… Black Adam.”

The rest of the video establishes Adam's 5000-year-old origin, powers born out of rage, stubborn nature, and his only options: either to be the destroyer of the world or to be its savior. While most of the things we already knew, Waller’s words effectively establish the fact that Black Adam’s story is set before the advent of the Justice League in the DCEU. Interestingly, in another recent clip, Adam declares, "there's no one on this planet that can stop me," which made fans wonder about a certain Earth-dwelling Kryptonian who can go against the anti-hero intending to change the hierarchy of the DCEU. What remains to be seen is how far back Black Adam’s tale is set chronologically, in order to understand, whether any Justice League characters could ever appear in the anti-hero’s tale.

Speaking of Justice League, after Black Adam, Ezra Miller’s The Flash and Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are set to take forward the narrative. Affleck’s Batman is set to appear in both the movies and along with him, Davis’ Waller appears to be the connecting tissue that currently holds the universe together. Fans have been long speculating whether Cavill’s Superman will drop into Black Adam in some capacity. However, it's wise to keep those expectations in check as Warner Bros have previously included the Justice League characters in John Cena’s Peacemaker series as well as in Zachary Levi’s Shazam post-credit scene with a faceless Superman, though none of it materialized into anything more than odd cameos. What this movie truly holds will only be known in a month’s time.

The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Along with Johnson and Davis, the movie also casts Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, and Sarah Shahai as Isis, among others.

Black Adam premieres in theaters on October 21. Check out the new clip and synopsis below.