Black Adam lead star Dwayne Johnson shared a new video of his surprise participation in a test screening for the highly-anticipated hero movie. Besides watching the movie in secret by the audience's side, Johnson interacted with the lucky guests of the test screening, discussing what they thought about Teth-Adam's debut in the DC Extended Universe.

Black Adam will tell the origin story of Teth-Adam, a man born into slavery in Ancient Egypt who’s granted the powers of the wizard Shazam. However, instead of using these powers for good, Teth-Adam becomes a ruthless antihero determined to destroy anyone who stands in the path of what he calls justice. Fans are extremely excited to see Black Adam get a live-action version in the DCEU, and with Johnson using all his charisma to bring Teth-Adam to life, expectations are high for the movie. The hype surrounding Black Adam is already enough for it to open big at the international box office. Even so, test screening must be done to measure the audience’s reaction and help Warner Bros. Discovery handle marketing and last-minute adjustments.

Since Johnson is very committed to the project, the star snuck into a test screening to learn first-hand what the public thought about his superhero debut. In the video posted by Johnson on Instagram, the star surprises the audience at the end of the screening by asking what they really thought about the movie. The people present in the test screening unanimously love Black Adam, praising Johnson’s interpretation of the character, the explosive ending, and how the movie keeps you guessing without ever revealing where it’s really going. That’s great news indeed, as the current reorganizing of the DCEU shook the public’s truth in the franchise, and fans really need a win to keep engaged with DC productions.

Besides explaining how the antihero got his powers, Black Adam will also have Teth-Adam joining -- and then fighting -- the Justice Society of America, a superhero team that precedes the Justice League. The movie version of the team includes Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. Black Adam also counts with Viola Davis, reprising her role as the Amanda Waller, the coordinator of Task Force X, also known as the Suicide Squad.

Black Adam is currently set to be released in theaters on October 21. Besides revealing the reactions to the test screening, Johnson also teased a new trailer “is going down this week.” Keep an eye out on Collider to catch the new trailer as soon as it’s released.

Check out Johnson’s original video below: