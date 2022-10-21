DC Films and Warner Bros’ Black Adam debuted with $7.6 million in Thursday previews at the domestic box office. That’s a solid result for star Dwayne Johnson, just slightly above Fast & Furious 6’s $7.5 million Thursday haul, but a significant improvement over films such as Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw ($5.8 million), Jumanji: The Next Level ($4.7 million), San Andreas ($3.1 million) and Rampage ($2.4 million).

Black Adam went into previews on Thursday, in approximately 3,500 locations, before launching wide into more than 4,400 theaters on Friday. The film is still on track to make around $60 million in its opening weekend, which is lower than the $65 million to $70 million that analysts were predicting prior to its mixed reviews.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film has been in various stages of development for over a decade, a fact that marketing maestro Johnson has been amping up in his trademark go-for-broke style on social media and at events. He has also been teasing a future face-off between the relatively less well-known Black Adam and a significantly more famous character in recent weeks. In the antihero film, Johnson plays a slave who is bestowed with the powers of Shazam, and turns into the savior Teth-Adam. Johnson has been suggesting that the character's murky morality sets him apart from the crowd.

By comparison, both Marvel movies released this year earned over twice as much in their opening weekends. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made over $187 million in its opening weekend back in May, on its way to a $955 million global haul, and July’s Thor: Love and Thunder grossed $143 million in its debut weekend, for a $760 million worldwide finish. W.B’s own The Batman managed $134 million in its first three days, but that film had far superior reviews, and arguably among the top two most popular superheroes of all time in virtually every scene.

Reception for Black Adam has been mixed. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime wrote in his review, “Black Adam might not be the hero the DCEU needs, but it’s a welcome shift for this larger world and an invigorating look at the potential going forward in this universe.”

The film is also supposed to play a major role in DC’s much-discussed “10-year plan.” The DC Extended Universe was meant to emulate the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but backroom disagreements and a lack of clear planning put an end to those ambitions. Last year’s The Suicide Squad tanked at the box office, despite stellar reviews. But that film was released day-and-date on the HBO Max streaming service. Meanwhile, The Flash has had its own share of troubles. Johnson has a history of coming to the rescue of troubled film franchises, and W.B. would be hoping for the star to bring that Midas touch to the DCEU as well.

The week’s attempt at counter-programming — Universal’s George Clooney and Julia Roberts-starring rom-com Ticket to Paradise — is expected to make around $15 million, after having made more than $70 million from overseas territories over the past couple of weeks.

Black Adam also stars Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell. You can watch our interview with Johnson here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.