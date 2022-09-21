The countdown has begun for Dwayne Johnson’s superhero debut as the formidable DC anti-hero Black Adam and fans are getting a good look at the movie with various promos that are dropping ahead of its release. In a new 30-second teaser titled 'Darkness', we see Hawkman soaring to punch Adam in the face only for the latter to crash into nearby buildings and get up once again. From the previous trailers, we can safely assume that Amanda Waller has tasked the Justice Society of America with the mission to stop the anti-hero.

In another shot we see Hawkman and Doctor Fate wanting to negotiate his peaceful surrender, to which Black Adam replies, "I'm not peaceful. Nor do I surrender." We also got a good look at Sabbac (Marwan Kenzari) and Isis (Sarah Shahi). However, the most interesting tidbit comes at the end of the teaser where he declares, "There's no one on this planet that can stop me." As it makes fans wonder if is there anyone–beyond the obvious Superman–who can go toe to toe with the anti-hero.

Johnson has made his intentions clear that with Black Adam entering DCEU, the hierarchy of power is going to change. While there’s a lot going on behind the scenes at DC’s parent company Warner Bros Discovery, the success of Johnson’s passion project can open new doorways for the universe to shape up, something that fans have long been waiting for.

Originally introduced as a nemesis of Shazam in the comics, but in live-action movie, the character will be much more than just that. Along with Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are going to contribute to the future of the DCEU. The movie also brings back Viola Davis as Amanda Waller to connect Black Adam to the rest of the DCEU. While the cast promises Black Adam is a different kind of superhero movie, much would be clear about DC’s future when the movie drops in theaters next month.

Along with Johnson in the titular role, the movie casts Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman among others. Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Black Adam will arrive in theaters on October 21. Check out the teaser and synopsis below.