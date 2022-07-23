As San Diego Comic-Con 2022 continues to roll on, several new pieces of news and trailers have premiered at the event. The latest one to drop is for the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, with this brand-new trailer, showing Dwayne Johnson wielding the powers of the Gods as he steps into the role of Shazam's violent nemesis.

The brand-new trailer has Black Adam facing off against members of the Justice Society, as well as teasing the two paths laid out before him. He the destroyer of the world be its savior. Which will he choose? Well, it's clear he'll be a force to be reckoned with as he goes head-to-head with the members of the Justice Society.

In the comics and other adaptations, Black Adam is the main antagonist of Billy Batson, aka Shazam. With the success of the Shazam! film saw both critically and at the box office, its no wonder that the hero and his primary villain would be getting their own subseries of films within the DCEU. A sequel to the 2019 film called Shazam: Fury of the Gods is set to hit theaters next year on December 21, 2023, but it is currently unknown how and even if Black Adam will tie into that story has the sequel has already been announced a trio of villains played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: New 'Black Adam' Figure Unveiled by McFarlane Toys

Black Adam was directed by Jaume-Collet Serra and was written by the trio of Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Serra is no stranger to working with The Rock, having directed the Johnson-starring 2021 Disney movie Jungle Cruise. In addition to Johnson, the cast of the upcoming film includes Quintessa Swindell as red Tornado, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Other cast members include Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer, and Uli Latukefu, whose roles have currently not yet been revealed. Along with starring as the titular Black Adam, Johnson also served as an executive producer on the film, joining Walter Hamada, Eric McLeod, and Scott Sheldon.

Black Adam is scheduled to premiere in theaters on October 21. You can check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming antihero movie down below. Stay tuned to Collider for news coming out of SDCC 2022.