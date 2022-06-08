Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is facing off against members of the JSA as Black Adam in the new trailer for DC's big superhero blockbuster, Black Adam. From the images, teaser clips, and posters that have been shared over the past few months, there was no doubt that this movie was going to be kickass, but this trailer really proved that Johnson is bringing the heavy-hitting punches with this fan-favorite anti-hero.

The aforementioned JSA are making their silver screen debut, with Aldis Hodge as the heroic Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as the suavely handsome silver fox Dr. Fate, and Quintessa Swindell and Noah Centineo as junior members of the Justice Society, Cyclone and Atom Smasher, respectively. In the trailer we get a more extended look at what the last teaser trailer offered up, allowing us to see Hodge in his full glory as Carter Hall's alter ego Hawkman, and we even get a closer look at how the JSA function as a team.

Sarah Shahi has also been cast to play Adrianna Tomaz, Black Adam's main love interest in the comics, and the woman who is gifted powers by the amulet of Isis, which allows her to control the forces of nature. James Cusati-Moyer and Marwan Kenzari are also set to appear in Black Adam in currently unknown roles, though it's possible that Cusati-Moyer is set to play Adrianna's brother Amon, and Kenzari has been cast as another foe for Black Adam and the JSA to go up against.

Image via Warner Bros.

Black Adam was written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, and directed by Jaume-Collet Serra, who worked with Johnson on his Disney flick Jungle Cruise. In addition to starring as the titular Black Adam, Johnson also served as an executive producer on the film, alongside Walter Hamada, Eric McLeod, and Scott Sheldon.

Fans can expect Serra's Black Adam to be a lot more violent than his family-friendly Disney classic. He has previously called Black Adam the "Dirty Harry of superheroes." Going on to explain how the world needs more people existing within the grey area between black and white, which is exactly where Johnson's Black Adam appears to dwell. It will definitely be interesting to see how Black Adam fits into the ever-evolving DCEU and whether or not we will see any repercussions of Black Adam's actions bleed through into the upcoming Shazam sequel, which loosely exists within the same canon. Though, DC doesn't seem to be particularly focused on connecting all of its realms into one cohesive universe.

Black Adam is set to take his throne this fall, on October 21. Check out the first trailer below: