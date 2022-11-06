Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Black Adam continues to defy classification, even after three weekends at the box office. The superhero film debuted to a strong $67 million last month, which was a personal best for star Dwayne Johnson but a so-so result for a DC Extended Universe tentpole. It has held relatively well in its third weekend, grossing an estimated $18.5 million, but has only managed $137 million domestically so far.

Once you take into consideration that it cost a reported $195 million to produce (minus marketing), that doesn’t seem like a good enough result. But when you remember that it will probably be annihilated by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next week, the figures seem positively concerning. Black Adam is expected to wrap up its global run with around $400 million, going by current trends. This would put it behind the notorious bomb Justice League ($657 million against a reported $300 million budget) when it comes to fellow DCEU titles, but ahead of the significantly cheaper Shazam! ($366 million globally) and Birds of Prey ($205 million worldwide).

And while Black Adam is pacing slightly ahead of Johnson’s Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, it won't have the cushion of a China release. Hobbs & Shaw grossed $200 million in China, which no doubt helped push its lifetime global haul to around $760 million. Johnson’s biggest solo hits worldwide remain the two Jumaji movies, which have grossed a combined total of over $1.7 billion.

After briefly unsettling Black Adam on Friday, the week’s sole new wide release — Crunchyroll’s anime import One Piece Film: Red — is estimated to gross $9.4 million in its debut weekend. This continues a hot streak for anime titles at the domestic box office, after the back-to-back hits Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero earlier this year, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in 2021. Although both those movies opened to around twice as much as One Piece Film — the 15th feature in a legendary franchise that also includes a television series that began over two decades ago.

Universal’s Ticket to Paradise took the third spot with an estimated $8.5 million, pushing its running domestic total to over $46 million. This is another win for the romantic comedy genre this year after the similarly budgeted The Lost City, which admittedly had a more adventurous vibe than Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s relatively more laid-back film. Two holdover horror titles rounded out the top five. Paramount’s Smile continued its dream run with an estimated $4 million in its sixth weekend. The modestly budgeted hit is now less than $1 million from passing the $100 million mark domestically. Last week’s Prey for the Devil is projected to gross $3.8 million this weekend, pushing its domestic tally to $13 million.

As expected, studios chose to sit this week out to clear the path for Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is currently projected to make anywhere between $175 million and $200 million in its opening weekend. You can watch our interview with Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.