Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Black Adam is exceeding expectations with a projected $67 million opening weekend. That number could actually increase once the finals come in on Monday. The Dwayne Johnson-led superhero film, in which he plays a godlike being who is reawakened to wreak havoc after 5,000 years of slumber, was expected to gross around $60 million in its first three days. The film made $26.7 million on Friday (including $7.6 million from Thursday previews) and added another $23.7 million on Saturday. Sunday’s projections are currently at $16.6 million.

Positive fan response — the film holds a B+ CinemaScore and a 90% audience rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes — is fueling the business. Black Adam is also attracting an unusually diverse crowd, with Hispanic audiences accounting for 26% of the haul, and Black audiences for 20%. Critically, the film was received only slightly more favorably than most of the early DC Extended Universe titles. However, Johnson’s expert marketing acumen combined with his undeniable star-power surely came into play here.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and budgeted at a reported $195 million, Black Adam’s $67 million opening is the biggest of Johnson’s career, barring the main Fast and Furious movies. Jumanji: The Next Level, San Andreas, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw all made between $55 million and $60 million in their opening weekends. Fellow DC film Shazam! grossed $53 million in its first three days.

Image via DC/Warner Bros.

While this is a solid (if not spectacular) result for a superhero movie with so-so reviews featuring a character that isn’t a part of the A-list, it’s still way off the $134 million that Matt Reeves’ The Batman made in its opening weekend earlier this year. It’s also significantly short of the opening weekend hauls of other DCEU titles such as Man of Steel ($116 million), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166 million), Suicide Squad ($133 million), Wonder Woman ($103 million) and even Justice League ($93 million). Black Adam could, however, outdo Aquaman’s $67.8 million opening weekend haul once the dust settles, but the mixed reviews might stop it from having the sort of legs that took James Wan’s film to over $1 billion globally.

Elsewhere, Universal’s attempt at counter-programming — the George Clooney-Julia Roberts rom-com Ticket to Paradise — is expected to make $16.3 million in its debut weekend after picking up over $80 million from overseas territories already. Paramount’s Smile will take the third spot with an estimated $8.3 million fourth weekend, pushing its running domestic total to around $85 million — a tremendous result for a word-of-mouth hit that capitalized on an empty-ish post-summer theatrical marketplace, and yet another win for Paramount this year.

Last weekend’s champion, Halloween Ends, plummeted dramatically in its second weekend, possibly because of divisive reviews and easy access on the Peacock streaming service. Having fallen by 80%, the film will take the fourth spot with an estimated $8 million this weekend, for a running domestic total of $54 million. The top five was rounded out by Sony’s Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, which is looking at an estimated $4.4 million third weekend, for a running domestic total of just under $30 million.

Overall business this week was above $100 million for the first time since July, when Jordan Peele’s Nope debuted in theaters. You can watch our interview with Johnson below, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.