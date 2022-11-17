The cast has done so many other great projects!

Black Adam is the newest DC superhero film that is a spin-off of Shazam! The film is the 11th in the DC Extended Universe, focusing on the titular character and DC villain.

Black Adam is now free after being imprisoned for 5,000 years for using godly powers for the wrong reasons and is challenged by a group of modern-day heroes known as the Justice Society (including the likes of Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone). This cast is absolutely stacked with stars, and Black Adam seems to become a DC Extended Universe staple.

Dwayne Johnson

Do you smell what the rock is cooking? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (who portrays the titular character in Black Adam) is one of the iconic figures in American culture. Starting out as a WWE professional wrestler and football player to becoming a businessman, producer, and actor over his lifetime, he has done quite a bit of work in numerous realms.

Lately, that realm has been film/television work. His most well-known film and television credits include Maui in Moana, Bravestone in the new Jumanji series, and roles in films like Jungle Cruise and Free Guy. Black Adam is Johnson’s newest big-time role.

Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge is an American actor who is most well-known for his roles in the TNT series Leverage, in which he portrayed Alec Hardison. Hodge has also been seen in the hit film Straight Outta Compton as MC Ren as well as Hidden Figures as Levi Jackson.

On television, he has been seen in shows like Turn: Washington’s Spies, City on a Hill, and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. In Black Adam (and now the DC Extended Universe), Hodge plays Carter Hall/Hawkman, a member of the Justice Society.

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan, easily one of the most famous actors involved in the film, is known best as the fifth actor to play the legendary James Bond in the Bond franchise. He has also been seen in Mamma Mia! as Sam Carmichael, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief as Chiron, and most recently The King’s Daughter as King Louis XIV.

In Black Adam, Brosnan plays Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate, a member of the Justice Society.

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo is a young Hollywood star most well known for his role in the widely popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise. Before his role in the Netflix movie series, Centineo was seen in The Fosters as Jesus Adams Foster. Additionally, he acted in the Disney Channel Original Film How to Build a Better Boy.

Currently, Centineo is finishing production on The Recruit, a spy-adventure series for Netflix. In Black Adam, Centineo plays Albert Rothstein/Atom Smasher, a member of the Justice Society.

Sara Shahi

Sara Shahi is an actor most known for playing Carmen on The L Word. In addition to the Showtime television drama, Shahi also played Kate Reed in Fairly Legal, Sameen Shaw in Person of Interest, and played the lead role in Life on NBC.

She is currently starring in Sex/Life as Billy Connelly. In Black Adam, Shahi plays Adrianna Tomaz, a superhero and Egyptian goddess who was introduced into the DC Universe as a counterpart to Black Adam.

Quintessa Swindell

Quintessa Swindell is a fairly new actor in the industry and has been getting their foot in the door in some huge productions. They are best known for the role of Tabitha Foster in Trinkets and had a brief stint as Anna on the acclaimed HBO series Euphoria.

Swindell had a main role in the new television series In Treatment, in which they play a character named Laila. In Black Adam, they play Maxine Hunkel/Cyclone, a superhero who is a part of the Justice Society.

Marwan Kenzari

Marwan Kenzari is a Dutch actor known for the 2013 film Wolf. He was also seen in Murder on the Orient Express as Pierre Michel and starred in the live-action remake of Aladdin as the scheming Jafar.

He is a part of two upcoming films, The Old Guard 2 and Any Other Night, both of which have unknown release dates. In Black Adam, Kenzari plays Ishmael Gregor/Sabbac, a demon-like supervillain.

Bodhi Sabongui

Bodhi Sabongui is a younger, fresh actor who is breaking into the industry full force. Sabongui has been seen in the TV series A Million Little Things as Elliot from 2018-2020 and played Trevor Sandbourne in Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club series.

In Black Adam, he plays a character named Amon Tomaz (Osiris in his hero form), the brother to Adrianna Tomaz and a member of the Black Marvel Family.

