ZOA announced today it's coming to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con with a special edition of its popular energy drink, featuring Dwayne Johnson as DC’s Black Adam. Johnson, who’s a founder of ZOA, is also set to star as the iconic antihero in the solo movie Black Adam, which motivated the partnership.

The special Black Adam edition of ZOA energy only hits stores in September, but SDCC attendees will be able to see the new cans and taste the energy drink this week at the convention. For the whole duration of this year’s SDCC, fans can try out ZOA Energy’s many flavors, interact with a life-sized Black Adam standee, and even check out a 3D Black Adam ZOA. The ZOA Bar will also offer fans a place to escape the sun and recharge their batteries. Finally, Black Adams fans who stop by to check the special ZOA edition will receive an exclusive collector item, a token that can lead to ZOA’s Hidden Temple, an AR activity inspired by DC’s upcoming film.

Black Adam will not only show up at ZOA’s stands during 2022’s SDCC, but Warner Bros. and DC are also bringing the film’s cast and crew to a special panel during the event, in which we are promised some surprises. In addition, this year’s SDCC will also have a panel dedicated to Zachary Levi-led Shazam! Fury of the Gods, so maybe we’ll learn when the hero and antihero finally meet in theaters. In the DC universe, Black Adam is the primary nemesis of Shazam, holding the same powers as Billy Batson. So, we are all excited about the possibility of watching a big-budgeted live-action duel sooner than later.

Talking about the new ZOA-Black Adam partnership, Johnson said:

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this one-of-a-kind collaboration and can’t wait for fans to finally see ZOA’s limited edition ‘Black Adam’ cans come to life at Comic-Con. The synergy between our two brands, ‘Black Adam’ and ZOA, is perfect, so much so that this is the first time DC Entertainment has ever approved a partnership with an energy drink. I’m incredibly excited to introduce our comic and movie-loving audience to a healthy, positive boost of energy that fits into every lifestyle, but the unveiling at Comic-Con is just the beginning; we have so many more big fun surprises to come as part of our ZOA and ‘Black Adam’ partnership. All with one goal in mind, to deliver for our number one boss, the consumers.”

ZOA founder Dany Garcia also added:

“For us, our work has always been so much more than a singular engagement, but rather about creating immersive universes, with a strong foundation of community, that stay with you after the credits roll. This symbiotic collision between ZOA and ‘Black Adam’ and this unprecedented collaboration with DC Entertainment is just that – an opportunity to not only bring our global audience along with us on our journey, but also a north star model of what can be created when we bring two brands, deeply rooted in the human experience, together. I couldn’t be more excited to unveil this partnership – so much more to come.”

2022’s SDCC will occur between Thursday, July 21, and Sunday, July 24, 2022. The Black Adam panel will happen in Hall H on Saturday, July 23. Black Adam is currently set to be released in theaters on October 21. Check out the film’s trailer below: