Despite being underrepresented in the anime world, black characters play pivotal roles in some of its most notable series. Not only do these characters bring an added level of character depth with a unique style, they also exhibit impeccable strength and abilities. A gradual wave of black anime characters arose between the 90s and 2000s. This display of diversity is valuable for several reasons. For starters, the anime audience expanded heavily during this time period.

It wasn’t uncommon to see kids running through the neighborhood with their arms out imitating Naruto. Secondly, it gave way to a new lane of artists and creatives looking for a new outlet among the varied black diaspora. These events correspond with the significance of what we are reviewing in this article - the top 10 strongest black anime characters of all time.

10 Kilik Rung

'Soul Eater'

Kilik Rung (Joel McDonald), a character from the anime series Soul Eater, is renowned as one of the most powerful figures despite limited screen time. As a top student at Death Weapon Meister Academy, he excels as a fighter with the unique ability to master both flames and lightning.

His twin gauntlets, "Fire and Thunder," enable him to wield two powerful weapons simultaneously, allowing him to defeat opponents much larger than himself. This combination of skills solidifies his status as one of the strongest characters in the series.

9 Canary

'Hunter X Hunter'

Despite her child-like appearance, Canary (Mela Lee) is a force to be reckoned with in Hunter x Hunter. As a loyal guard for the deadly Zoldyck Family, she embodies lethal skill.

When armed henchmen attempt to storm the estate, Canary effortlessly defeats them with her incredible speed and signature staff. By the end, her enemies are left battered and broken, showcasing her strength and solidifying her place as one of the series' most powerful characters.

8 Afro Samurai

'Afro Samurai'

Just like Kendrick Lamar and even more so, like The Color Purple’s Sofia, a young Afro Samurai (Samuel L. Jackson) had to fight his whole life! All puns aside, this harsh upbringing cultivated the birth of one of the most skilled swordsmen in the anime universe. After witnessing the death of his father at the hands of Justice (Ron Pearlman), the Afro Samurai walks a path of relentless ambition and vengeance.

On his journey to obtain the Number 1 headband, said to incur god-like ability and complete and utter supremacy as a warrior, Afro viciously slices through a myriad of villains. Not even RPG wielding samurai, dual wielding gunslingers, or highly advanced cyborgs, enough to stop Afro’s quest for superiority. At the conclusion of the series, Afro manages to overcome the current wielder of the Number 1 headband, to officially become the strongest fighter in his universe.

7 Philly the Kid

'Cannon Busters'

Cannon Busters takes place in a sci-fi world where magic and highly advanced technology are coupled with the lawlessness of the Wild West. Audiences follow the story of the gunslinging immortal, Philly the Kid, as he traverses this treacherous landscape in search of the tyrants who destroyed his homeland. Throughout the series, we watch as he topples opponents who can’t beat his ability to return from the dead once killed.

Philly the Kid (Kenn Michael) is one of the strongest black anime characters because he simply cannot die. As a matter of fact, every time he is slaughtered in battle, a new tattoo appears as a reminder of how many times that has happened before. During the course of the series, this unrelenting character reaches his 40th death and still continues to fight another day. This unnatural prowess, in conjunction with his Cadillac which transforms into a massive mechanical bull, makes Philly the Kid one of the most formidable protagonists in an anime series.

6 Mohammed Avdol

'JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure'

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure takes its title seriously with its showcase of one of the most intricate anime worlds of all time. Making this show even better is its wise, but confident black character, Mohammed Avdol (Chris Tergliafera). In this fictional anime reality, “stands” are meant to represent the life force of its user. Avdol’s stand, called “Magician’s Red”, grants him the ability to manipulate intense flames at his discretion.

With his control over flames, Avdol joins a group consisting of anime’s most talented fire wielders to appear on-screen. His standoff with Jean Pierre Polnareff, a foe whose cunning matches series standout Dio Brando, is one for the books. Aside from this, Avdol’s battle with N’Doul during the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure OVA episode, truly demonstrates how powerful this protagonist is and why he is so valuable to his allies.

5 Annette

'Castlevania: Nocturne'