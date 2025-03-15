Director Steven Soderbergh's second film of the year, the espionage thriller Black Bag, debuted this Friday to exceptionally positive reviews. It landed in theaters only a few weeks after Soderbergh's other 2025 release, the innovative horror film Presence. Starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett in the lead roles, Black Bag is an exercise in cinematic style, like most of Soderbergh's recent output. The movie is aiming for modest box office returns this weekend, as it competes for eyeballs against fellow new release Novocaine, starring Jack Quaid.

Incidentally, both films received the same grade on CinemaScore, the polling platform that tabulates how likely a viewer is to recommend a film to others. Black Bag's B CinemaScore puts it ahead of Presence, which debuted with a C+ grade earlier this year. But horror movies tend to score lower anyway. Black Bag's B doesn't inspire much confidence, especially considering how reluctant audiences seem to have become about stepping out of their houses for certain types of films. Produced on a reported budget of $50 million, Black Bag is looking at a rather low $6 million opening weekend haul domestically. The movie is expected to settle for the third position, behind Novocaine and last week's holdover release, Mickey 17.

Interestingly, all three films have earned the same grade according to CinemaScore; a higher grade usually translates to longer legs at the box office, while a lower grade foreshadows a short run. Soderbergh has been directing at a steady clip in the post-pandemic era. Between 2020 and 2022, he released three films — Let Them All Talk, No Sudden Move, and Kimi — for streaming platforms. His 2023 release, Magic Mike's Last Dance, made over $50 million worldwide. Presence concluded its global run with just under $10 million.

'Black Bag' Has Earned Stellar Reviews