Steven Soderbergh’s latest espionage thriller just got a thrilling new look on the same day as its digital release. Collider is elated to partner with Focus Features to unveil a new behind-the-scenes look at Black Bag, the gritty and intelligent spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett. This new BTS look shows Lead Production Designer Philip Messina detailing his process for bringing George and Kathryn’s house to life in the film, including insight into small details that play into their characters. The new featurette also includes commentary from leading stars Fassbender and Blanchett about their time working on the film. David Koepp (Jurassic Park) penned the screenplay for Black Bag, which also stars Gustaf Skarsgård, Tom Burke, Regé-Jean Page, Marisa Abela, and Naomie Harris.

Black Bag arrives on digital platforms after grossing $31 million at the global box office, with $18 million coming from domestic markets and $12 million from international earnings. The film is still playing at the box office, but it has lost over 700 screens since its debut and is poised to lose more in the coming weeks as it begins its transition to digital and eventually streaming. Black Bag kicked off its box office run in style over the weekend of March 14, earning $7.6 million to take the #2 spot behind Novocaine (Jack Quaid). The spy thriller then experienced a 44% decline heading into its second weekend in theaters, earning $4.2 million and taking the second spot once again behind Disney’s Snow White. Black Bag earned a “certified fresh” 96% from critics and 70% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

What’s Next for the Cast and Crew of ‘Black Bag’?

David Koepp will return to the Jurassic franchise later this year with Jurassic World: Rebirth, and Steven Soderbergh has been tapped to direct The Christophers (Ian McKellen, James Corden) and Planet Kill. Black Bag star Michael Fassbender will also reprise his role as Martian in The Agency Season 2, and he’s been set to star opposite Domhnall Gleeson in Night Boat to Tangier. Two-time Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett is attached to star in Father, Mother, Sister, Brother alongside Adam Driver and Charlotte Rampling. She’ll also play the lead role in Netflix’s Alpha Gang, the upcoming sci-fi thriller starring Steven Yeun, Channing Tatum, Dave Bautista, Léa Seydoux, Riley Keough, and Zoë Kravitz.

Black Bag is now available on digital platforms. Check out the new BTS featurette from the film above and watch Black Bag on Prime Video or Apple TV+.