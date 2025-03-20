Black Bag may not have found extraordinary success at the box office thus far, but the film has just jumped onto an elite list for director Steven Soderbergh. At the time of writing, Black Bag has grossed $9.2 million at the domestic box office and $5.3 million internationally for a global total of $14.5 million. This is enough to make it one of the top 25 highest-grossing movies ever that Soderbergh has been involved in either as a writer, director, or producer. Just in terms of films he has directed, Black Bag is currently the 17th-highest-grossing movie of his career. Black Bag stars Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett in lead roles, with Pierce Brosnan, Tom Burke, Regé-Jean Page, and Naomie Harris filling out the supporting ensemble.

Black Bag was unable to lift this weekend’s box office total out of being the lowest-grossing weekend of the year thus far. The total domestic box office earnings this weekend were only $51 million from every movie playing in theaters, an alarmingly low total that will turn around in the future as more blockbusters arrive. Black Bag opened with $7.6 million this weekend to take the #2 spot, falling behind Jack Quaid’s Novocaine, the action thriller that scored $8.8 million in its debut. Both films finished ahead of Mickey 17, the sci-fi epic from Bong Joon Ho that slid from first to third during its second weekend in theaters, falling 61% and grossing only $7.4 million. Captain America: Brave New World and The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie finished at #4 and #5 with $5.6 million and $3.1 million.

What Does the Title ‘Black Bag’ Mean?