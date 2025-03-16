While audiences seem to clamor for mid-budget, star-driven original films every time a tired franchise film lands at the box office, they don’t seem to be interested in watching Black Bag. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the espionage thriller checks all the above boxes, in addition to having earned some of the best reviews of the prolific filmmaker’s career. And yet, it debuted with soft numbers both domestically and worldwide. Black Bag stars Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender in the lead roles, alongside an eclectic supporting cast.

The movie made an estimated $7.5 million in its opening weekend domestically, and a further $4.3 million from 37 overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $11.8 million. Black Bag was produced on a reported budget of $50 million, which makes it the most expensive movie that Soderbergh has directed in the post-pandemic era. He also released the horror film Presence earlier this year, also to critical acclaim. Presence made around $10 million worldwide against a reported production budget of just $2 million. Before that, Soderbergh directed the comedy film Let Them All Talk, the crime film No Sudden Move, and the thriller Kimi, all for streamers during the post-pandemic era. Fassbender last starred in David Fincher’s The Killer, and Taika Waititi’s long-delayed Next Goal Wins.

Black Bag opened to critical acclaim, and currently holds a “fresh” 97% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, this is the best RT rating of Soderbergh's directorial career, ahead of landmark films such as Sex, Lies, and Videotape (96%) and Out of Sight (94%). In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that Black Bag is “yet another example that Soderbergh can basically make any genre his own, and thrive in it.”

Can Soderbergh Return to Blockbuster Ways?