It’s ironic that the release of Netflix’s The Electric State coincided with the theatrical debut of Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag. Films like The Electric State — poorly received mega-budget tent poles starring A-listers — usually inspire complaints about the lack of studio-led original films that are released theatrically. But Black Bag fits the bill, and yet, not enough people showed up to support it in cinemas. The espionage thriller had a disappointing debut last week, and is still struggling to recover its reported production budget. Black Bag will soon be released on PVOD, which suggests that Universal always intended for it to appeal to audiences at home.

In cases like this, a film’s theatrical run is primarily used as a publicity tool for its eventual PVOD release. Black Bag has generated around $15 million domestically so far, and another $9 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $24 million. The trouble is that the movie cost a reported $50 million to produce. It’s never going to recover this amount, at least theatrically. Black Bag is being distributed domestically by Universal subsidiary Focus Features, who also released Robert Eggers’ historical epic The Northman a few years ago. That movie under-performed commercially as well, but was a PVOD hit.

Perhaps the studio intends for Black Bag to have a similar trajectory. The movie certainly opened to critical acclaim. It holds a “fresh” 97% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — the best-ever of Soderbergh’s incredible career. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime described the movie as “yet another example that Soderbergh can basically make any genre his own, and thrive in it.” The film’s positive reviews can be credited for its solid second weekend hold, especially at the domestic box office, where it jumped to the number two spot behind this week’s new release, Snow White.

The Prolific Soderbergh Is Already Working on His Next Film