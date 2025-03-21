Director Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag debuted theatrically this past weekend, and there's already chatter about it being released on PVOD platforms in a matter of days. Like several other Universal movies that were categorized as under-performers at the box office, Black Bag is expected to debut on home video just 17 days after its theatrical debut. The mid-budget espionage thriller, the sort that isn't made too often these days, had an underwhelming debut at the box office despite excellent reviews. But as it enters its second week of release, the movie hit a new milestone globally.

With roughly $10 million domestically and another $5 million from overseas markets, Black Bag has grossed $15 million worldwide so far. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $50 million, which means that there's no chance of it emerging as a theatrical hit. What Universal would ideally like is for its theatrical marketing to also work for its eventual debut at home. As long as the movie is relatively fresh in the audience's minds, it should draw a host of viewers on PVOD. Last year, Universal attracted flak for debuting the action comedy The Fall Guy on PVOD mere days after it opened to disappointing numbers. This conditions audiences to avoid making trips to theaters, because they know that they don't need to wait too long to watch certain movies at home.

But Universal has also held off on releasing films such as Nosferatu on PVOD too quickly. Directed by Robert Eggers, the film made nearly $100 million domestically, emerging as Focus Features' second-biggest stateside release of all time. Also distributed by Universal subsidiary Focus, Black Bag earned the best reviews of Soderbergh's acclaimed career. It currently sits at a "fresh" 96% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which puts it ahead of Soderbergh's breakout film, Sex, Lies, and Videotape. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime described the movie as "yet another example that Soderbergh can basically make any genre his own, and thrive in it."

Short Theatrical Windows Train Audiences to Stay at Home