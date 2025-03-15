Steven Soderbergh’s intimate, highly entertaining spy thriller Black Bag has already proven itself to be one of the year’s best films, as it offers both an intriguing espionage-based mystery and a striking commentary on the nature of modern relationships. Given that Soderbergh is one of the best and most versatile directors of his generation, it should serve as no surprise that he managed to get several beloved movie stars to play prominent roles in Black Bag. Although Soderbergh’s interests seem to be in challenging the audience’s perception of established actors, he has also given himself the opportunity to identify rising talents that could become even more popular within the next few years. Although she has already proven to be a capable star thanks to her scene-stealing performance in Industry, Marisa Abela gives a highly charismatic, yet vulnerable performance that makes her the most interesting member of the stacked Black Bag cast.

Who Does Marisa Abela Play in 'Black Bag'?