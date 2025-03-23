[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Bag.]

Summary 'Black Bag' is a spy thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh testing suspects to uncover a mole, adding tension with urgency to stop a cyber worm.

Michael Fassbender and Regé-Jean Page discuss working with Soderbergh, script quality, and character depth in the film.

The actors praise Soderbergh, detail-oriented prep methods, impactful wardrobe choices, and love for the craft of filmmaking.

From director Steven Soderbergh and screenwriter David Koepp, the spy thriller Black Bag follows top British intelligence officer George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender) as he tests a list of five suspects, including four friends and colleagues and his own wife Kathryn (Cate Blanchett), to discover a mole. With urgency looming over the need to stop a destructive cyber worm, things get tense as he gets closer to the truth.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Fassbender and Regé-Jean Page, who plays Colonel James Stokes, patient and lover of Dr. Zoe Vaughan (Naomie Harris) talked about their experience working with a filmmaker like Soderbergh, why they loved the script, what makes it a signature Soderbergh movie, how they each approach preparing to play a character, and shooting the dinner scenes. Fassbender also shared the similarities between Soderbergh and Quentin Tarantino, as well as making the Korean thriller Hope with director Na Hong-jin, while Page revealed what he looks for in a project and what led him to sign on for a Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid TV series with Glen Powell.

Collider: When a Steven Soderbergh project comes your way, is it an automatic yes, or do you actually want to read a script first?

MICHAEL FASSBENDER: I just got the email from him saying, “What’s up? Take a look at this and tell me what you think.” And I just got back to him the next day and I was like, “I’m in.” It was a very short correspondence. It was very quick. I had such a great time with him, working on Haywire. He’s just such a unique filmmaker. He’s a master. It was a very quick yes for me, for sure.

REGÉ-JEAN PAGE: Steven is efficient in all things. He communicates efficiently on set. He communicates efficiently before the cause. It didn’t hurt that it was a David Koepp script that was an incredibly well put together piece of writing from someone who absolutely knows how to do this. The combination of Steven and Koepp is a very powerful one.

Steven Soderbergh's ‘Black Bag’ Blends Something Familiar With Something Brand New

“It’s a very signature Soderbergh movie."