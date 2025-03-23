Anyone who's had a chance to catch director Steven Soderbergh's taut spy-thriller Black Bag, which pairs Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett as a married couple within a British spy agency that may have been infiltrated by a mole, is likely to have many questions about his latest film. Some of those questions might revolve around whether the film's location and protocols are real. Others may be surprised that some of the film's timelier plot points about surveillance and trying to prevent the Russians from getting their hands on a deadly virus were not written specifically about current world politics. It's a movie that delves deep into the world of spies while being more about the relationships between agents.

In Soderbergh's film, written by David Koepp (Mission: Impossible), Fassbender plays George Woodhouse, an agent of Britain's NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre), who learns there might be a traitor in their midst. His wife Kathryn (Blanchett) is one of the suspects, as are others around them. Koepp first got the idea of exploring relationships within a secretive government agency while talking to actual intelligence operatives to prepare for writing the 1996 film version of the popular '60s and '70s television show, Mission: Impossible. That movie would introduce Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, and went on to become a huge decades-long franchise for Cruise. It would take almost as long for Koepp to eventually come back to his earlier idea and write what would become Black Bag.

David Koepp First Got the Idea for 'Black Bag' While Doing His Usual Diligent Research

There was obviously a lot of research involved in writing a complex thriller like Black Bag, especially when it comes to figuring out the inner workings of an agency where much of its activities are so top secret, they're referred to as "black bag" i.e. need-to-know. While talking covertly to operatives to prepare his Mission: Impossible script, David Koepp began to dig deeper into their personal lives during his confidential interviews. Speaking with Cinema Daily US recently, Koepp explained that he was doing research for what would become a very different action-driven spy thriller when he learned more about how couples in the field work together. “I would start asking about people's personal lives, because it struck me that a profession where you lie for a living has to be a hard one to have personal relationships in," he said in the interview. "To a person, they would say, ‘Yeah, it's brutal. It's a real conundrum.’ The line actually showed up in Black Bag: ‘If I date someone outside the community, they don't understand, and they don't have any clearance, so I can't talk about anything. And if I date someone inside the community, I don't trust them, because they're liars, and so am I.’ I just kind of carried that nugget in my head as an approach to a spy movie I haven't seen before, and I'd like to see it.”

Other aspects of the film, such as George's proclivity for fishing, also came out of Koepp's later research, once he discovered that a legendary CIA spy named James Jesus Angleton enjoyed bass fishing. That seemed like it might be relevant to George's occupation, as he spends his time fishing for the truth, but that was just a tangential tidbit Koepp put into his script, as he kept exploring some of the problems that might arise when couples, married or otherwise, work together in any capacity. Those problems are frequently on display in Black Bag, as some of the players around George and Kathryn begin revealing their own indiscretions, often with each other, leading to moments that go far beyond merely being awkward.

It Took Koepp Decades To Find the Right Time To Make ‘Black Bag’

Image via Focus Features

Although the initial idea for Black Bag was in Koepp's head back in the mid-'90s, he struggled to get around to writing it, especially as other movies came along that seemingly explored the same topic, although in a very different way than his film. “I keep a lot of script ideas in various files," Koepp has admitted. "I was going to work on it, and then True Lies came out, the James Cameron movie, and they're married. And I thought, ‘Oh, well, that kind of steals my area.’ And then I was going to work on it again, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith came out. Then I realized that marriage is a common institution; I don't think I have to wait.” It took two unplanned breaks in the industry, the COVID pandemic and the writers' strike, to finally give Koepp the opportunity to sit down and flesh out his earlier idea into a full script.

Interestingly, the Mission: Impossible franchise would later go on to explore the relationship between Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his wife, played by Michelle Monaghan (The White Lotus), but it would be handled in a very different way since she never worked in the IMF with her husband. The idea of shifting Black Bag from Washington D.C. to London came directly from Soderbergh himself, partially because the filmmaker felt that so many spy movies and television series were already set in those all-too-familiar Washington locations. That is partially why the story was changed to take part in a division of the U.K.'s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), which adds another intriguing international layer to the story.

When it comes to Black Bag, the results make for a fascinating study of relationships within a top-secret agency, unlike anything we've seen before. That mostly comes from the amount of research and time Koepp spent thinking about what was a relatively simple idea before expanding it into the complex thriller that is Black Bag. The movie might not have blown up at the box office on its opening weekend, but it will surely be discovered in the years to come, as it explores interesting topics for those who are married that cross perfectly with things that seem to be happening every day in the news.