Spy stories have become dominant within popular culture, and not just because of the success of major franchises like Mission: Impossible, Jason Bourne, The Kingsman, and James Bond; there are many prestige television shows that examine espionage, including The Old Man, The Agency, Black Doves, A Man on the Inside, and Special Ops: Lioness. Given that many of these have managed to push the genre forward by exploring current political and social issues, the prospect of Steven Soderbergh making an old-fashioned spy thriller about identifying a mole within a powerful institution may have seemed rather antiquated. Thankfully, Black Bag uses its espionage elements as a means of exploiting the complexity of adult relationships, and puts much more emphasis on dialogue and performances than it does on action and adventure.

Espionage Is Only Tangential in ‘Black Bag'