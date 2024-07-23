The Big Picture Soderbergh's next film, Black Bag, set to release on March 14, 2025, with a star-studded cast including Blanchett and Fassbender.

The next film from acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh just got a thrilling update. A new press release revealed that Soderbergh's next film, Black Bag, has set a March 14, 2025, release date. The film stars Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, with Regé-Jean Page, Marisa Abelsa, Naomie Harris, Tom Burke, and Pierce Brosnan all starring as well. David Koepp, who penned the original Jurassic Park movie and has been tapped to write the script for the Jurassic World reboot, wrote the screenplay for Black Bag, with Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs producing. Plot details about the film are being kept under wraps, but the distributor, Focus Features, is also handling Yorgos Lanthimos' next film, Bugonia, which recently began production.

Soderberg is an Oscar-winning director for his work on 2000s Traffic, the cop drama starring Michael Douglas which also saw Benicio Del Toro win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Stephen Mirrione for Best Film Editing, and Stephen Gaghan for Best Adapted Screenplay. He has been nominated for Academy Awards two other times in his career, including with Erin Brockovich the same year as Traffic, and Sex, Lies, and Videotape 11 years prior. His more recent outings include Magic Mike's Last Dance, Kimi, No Sudden Move, and Let Them All Talk, all of which didn't manage to wow audiences or critics to the same level as his earlier work.

Where Have You Seen the Cast of ‘Black Bag’?

Black Bag has assembled an impressive ensemble cast, with Blanchett and Fassbender leading a further star-studded group that extends down the call sheet. Blanchett has won several Oscars herself for her performances in Blue Jasmine and The Aviator, and has also been nominated six other times in her career, most recently in 2022 for her performance as Lydia Tár. Fassbender may not have any Oscar hardware on his shelf, but he has been nominated for an award on several occasions, scoring recognition for his work on Steve Jobs and 12 Years a Slave.

Both Blanchett and Fassbender have also played the Marvel characters Hela and Magneto, respectively, so maybe fans will see them cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine this weekend. Brosnan will always be remembered for playing James Bond, but recently the actor starred opposite Dwayne Johnson aka Black Adam, who claimed he was going to alter the hierarchy of power in the DC universe but ultimately ended up leaving it.

Black Bag will release in theaters on March 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Soderbergh's Oscar-winning directorial work in Traffic, now streaming on Netflix.

Traffic (2000) A conservative judge is appointed by the President to spearhead America's escalating war against drugs, only to discover that his teenage daughter is a crack addict. Two DEA agents protect an informant. A jailed drug baron's wife attempts to carry on the family business. Director Steven Soderbergh Cast Don Cheadle , Benicio Del Toro , Catherine Zeta-Jones Michael Douglas , Luis Guzmán , Dennis Quaid Runtime 147

