Just two months ago, Steven Soderbergh and writer David Koepp graced us with their take on the supernatural ghost story with Presence, a “horror” film of sorts that took a unique look at the genre that felt distinctly like a Soderbergh film. Now, Soderbergh and Koepp have reunited for another fascinating dive into genre with Black Bag, the director’s take on the spy thriller, which also manages to feel like Soderbergh trying new things he’s never attempted in an already impressive career, but doing so with a distinct style, tone, and vibe that fits right into his larger oeuvre of work.

What Is ‘Black Bag’ About?

Through a mostly dialogue-free oner, Soderbergh introduces us to Michael Fassbender’s George Woodhouse, an espionage agent who just by watching him, we can see just how precise, no-nonsense, and serious he is. George almost makes Fassbender feel more like an android than he did in Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, and despite playing a similar role, still feels markedly different from the stoic assassin of The Killer. George is told by another agent that one of his five co-workers has stolen a technology known as Severus, and he has one week to find out who is the rat. However, one of the names on this list is George’s wife, Kathryn St. Jean (Cate Blanchett).

George’s first move to track the liar is a dinner party, where we get to meet our culprits, and where George has spiked the meal with truth serum. This dinner is comprised of three couples: George and Kathryn; Freddie Smalls (Tom Burke), who is mad that George passed him by for a promotion, and surveillance expert Clarissa Dubose (Marisa Abela), who perks up at the idea of George giving her a polygraph test; and the agent who did get that promotion, James Stokes (Regé-Jean Page), and the bureau’s therapist, Dr. Zoe Vaughan (Naomie Harris). They’re a group of professional liars, but who know each other’s deepest, most important secrets. Yet the trickiest dynamic is naturally George’s split allegiance between his country and his wife, and how he’ll let this all play out over the next week.

‘Black Bag’ Is a Fun, Sexy Thriller From Soderbergh and Koepp

Together, Soderbergh and Koepp have been great at making extremely small-scale films feel surprisingly grand. Their first film together, 2022’s Kimi, was a COVID-era thriller almost entirely set inside an apartment, and similarly, Presence took place in one home from the POV of a ghost. While Black Bag doesn’t have this same level of limitations set upon it, it’s still relatively small in the world of spy thrillers. Yet the beauty of this collaboration is that it never feels small, but rather, intimate in its exploration of this group of six people and what is really going on.

The best example of this scale is that dinner party, where Soderbergh and Koepp lay out all the players and pieces, before we spend the rest of the week getting into the larger mystery at hand. If the entire tight, 90-minute film would’ve taken place at this dinner party, there would likely be no complaints. Every look, every reveal, every choice fleshes out these characters and this world, and by the time the dinner takes an unexpected conclusion, we feel as though Soderbergh and Koepp have effectively told us everything we need to know about who we’re investigating.

‘Black Bag’s Cast Is a Blast, Especially Fassbender and Blanchett