Few people in Hollywood are busier this year than David Koepp, who penned the screenplay for Presence, which has already completed its theatrical run, and has two more projects in the works. Later this year, Koepp will make his triumphant return to the Jurassic franchise with Jurassic World: Rebirth after previously writing the first Steven Spielberg-directed Jurassic Park movie, but he has another movie hitting theaters next week before he goes prehistoric. Koepp reunites with Presence director Steven Soderbergh for Black Bag, the spy thriller due in theaters on March 14 that stars Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett opposite Pierce Brosnan and Tom Burke. Black Bag is still a week out from its worldwide premiere, but the film has already earned a strong 93% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes from 27 reviews.

Black Bag’s 93% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes currently sits as the fourth-highest in Soderbergh’s career, with the highest being Sex, Lies, and Videotape (96%), the 1989 R-rated drama starring James Spader. The only other movies with a higher score than Black Bag are Out of Sight and Behind the Candelabra, the former being a crime drama starring George Clooney and the latter a musical biopic starring Matt Damon. Steven Soderbergh is an Oscar-winning director for his work on Traffic and also one of the few people ever to be nominated for the same Academy Award twice in the same year. While Soderbegh took home the trophy for Traffic in 2001, he was also nominated for his work as a director on Erin Brockovich, the legal drama starring Julia Roberts that is currently streaming on Netflix.

