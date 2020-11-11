‘Black Beauty’ Trailer: Kate Winslet & Mackenzie Foy Lead Charming Disney+ Adaptation

Disney+ has released the official trailer for Black Beauty. This is the most recent in a long string of movie adaptations of Anna Sewell‘s 19th-century book which tells the story of a young girl who forms an unbreakable bond with a horse named Beauty. Ashley Avis directs this adaptation of Sewell’s story from her own script. The cast assembled for Black Beauty is stellar, with Mackenzie Foy leading the way as protagonist Jo Green, Iain Glen playing Jo’s uncle, Claire Forlani tackling the role of Mrs. Winthrop, and Kate Winslet lending her voice to Jo’s beloved Beauty.

The trailer for Black Beauty hints at the gorgeous film families will be able to enjoy when it hits Disney+ over the Thanksgiving holidays. We’re introduced to Jo (Foy), a teenager who has lost her parents and has become withdrawn as she tries to heal while living with her uncle, John (Glen). John runs a horse rescue and one new arrival seems to catch Jo’s eye. Jo naming the horse Beauty (Winslet) and immediately, the two form a deep bond that will be tested as Jo tries to hold on to her equine friend as long as possible.

The most undeniably appealing aspect that shines through in the Black Beauty trailer is how stunning the cinematography is. The camera drinks in the hills and farmland of John’s horse rescue and the surrounding area. This artistic emphasis on the pastoral setting will no doubt go a long way in conveying both themes of animal welfare and the healing power of the human-animal bond, both of which anchor Sewell’s novel. Avis’ adaptation of the book and direction of the story and actors all seems confident; it will be interesting to see how Avis’ updates play out when they’re seen in full. In a curious twist, we don’t hear Winslet speak in this trailer, so it’s unclear how her voice performance as Beauty will be utilized throughout the movie. I guess when you’re the seventh feature film adaptation of a well-known novel over the last century you need to hold on to at least a few surprises.

Black Beauty premieres on Disney+ on November 27. Watch the official trailer below. For more, find out what’s coming to Disney+ through the end of November.

Here’s the official synopsis and poster for Black Beauty:

This modern-day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, follows Black Beauty (Kate Winslet), a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy). Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.