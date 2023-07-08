Last year, AppleTV+ delivered a terrific six-episode psychological crime drama miniseries called Black Bird. It stars Taron Egerton in the lead role of Jimmy Keene. We have seen him most recently in another AppleTV+ movie, Tetris, just a few months ago. Egerton is solid per usual, but this show is all about the unheralded performance of Paul Walter Hauser, who portrays Larry Hall, a twisted psychopath and serial murderer who is in danger of being released back into the public after his arrest and subsequent incarceration starts to appear as if it was unlawfully coerced and may be thrown out. It's a terrific slow-burn chiller that slowly gnarls away at your insides as the two leads play a psychological game of cat and mouse that could potentially save more young girls from being killed if Hall is released from a supermax prison for the criminally insane. And what makes it even more spine-tingling is that it is based on a true story from the mid to late '90s. If you haven't caught it yet on the streamer, it's still floating inside the top 20 on the television show charts and is worth the time investment.

What is 'Black Bird' About?

Image via Apple TV+

Jimmy Keene is a mid-level drug dealer making good money selling cocaine in the suburbs of Chicago. But when he gets busted by the FBI and DEA for possession with intent to sell along with a cache of illegal firearms, he is sentenced to a 10-year sentence in an Illinois penitentiary. He's a good-looking charmer, and has an easy time of it among the general population in prison. He has an uncanny ability to get people to talk about just about anything, and one intrepid FBI special agent named Lauren McCauley (Sepidah Moafi) takes note and makes him an offer. He can have his entire sentence commuted if he's willing to transfer to the extremely dangerous prison for the criminally insane that is housing alleged serial killer Larry Hall, and get him to tell Jimmy the location of several young girls that they suspect he has raped and killed. If he is successful, he will be able to get out immediately and be able to tend to his ailing father (Ray Liotta in one of his final roles), who has suffered a stroke. At first, Jimmy balks at the offer, but later, when he realizes just how sick his father is, he agrees to become a confidential informant at a nearby Indiana prison that houses Hall.

'Black Bird' is the Best Kind of Slow Burn Thriller

Hauser's portrayal of Larry Hall is unforgettable. He is a heavy-set man with mussed, oily hair who also has an oddly high-pitched, almost cherubic voice. It's the complete opposite dulcet you would expect from a man of his girth. He sports a full set of Burnside muttonchops that he wears for when he is indulging in one of his favorite hobbies of Civil War reenactments. He has a childlike innocence and simplicity about him, which makes what is underneath the unassuming and even affable exterior so much harder to stomach. Jimmy's job is to get close to Larry as quickly as possible in order to prevent a pending release, but not so rapidly that he arouses suspicion in the paranoid psychopath. Hauser truly embodies the character and delivers a superb performance as the creepy killer. Egerton is fantastic as well, as he plays the real-life Jimmy Keene with the necessary bravado mixed with genuine trepidation and reticence about having to get inside the head of a serial killer who abuses his young victims before killing them. The FBI suspects that Hall has killed at least 14 young girls under the age of 15.

A Complex Relationship Begins to Evolve Between Jimmy and Larry

Image via Apple TV+

Jimmy is placed in the cell adjacent to Larry by the warden, so he can begin his mission of befriending Hall and exorcising the monster within the cold-blooded killer. Initially, things take a bit longer than Jimmy expects. He is a charismatic smooth talker who typically can navigate relationships with ease — that's why he's been specifically hand-picked for the job. Befriending someone as mercurial and mentally warped as Larry Hall is unlike anything Jimmy has ever done before. Hall has a very odd manner about him and Hauser plays it to a tee. He runs hot and cold, and is often whimsical at one moment, throwing around bizarre and inappropriate non-sequiturs the next, and even tight-lipped and shut off at times. Doing a deep dive into the mind of a killer can be traumatizing for even the most sane, self-assured person. Jimmy has several emotional obstacles to overcome as he mentally braces himself for the perversion and sickness that he knows is inside his new "friend." Prying it out of him is a delicate chess game and makes for a beautiful six-hour slow burn that is worth every minute of your time.

Getting to the Root of the Evil in Larry

Larry grew up as a gravedigger living in a cemetery as a twin to a much larger and better-looking brother. He was abused as a child by his father and that has left an indelible level of twisted psychosis in him despite his relatively calm exterior. Hauser plays Hall to make you feel like he is going to get wise to Jimmy's ploy, and it makes for a perpetual ratcheting up of the tension from episode to episode and even scene to scene as the two get closer to the truth about what he has done. Hauser and Egerton have a taut and compelling chemistry that keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout. We aren't about to spill any major spoilers here as the last thing we want to do is deprive you of what happens at the end of this true-crime thriller. All we'll tell you is that the title is derived from another odd hobby of Larry's that involves carving birds in the prison wood shop, and that time is quickly getting away from Jimmy as his dad gets sicker and Larry gets closer to freedom. Again, it's only a six-episode watch on AppleTV+. You can do that in a night or two, right? Believe us, you will be glad you found this diamond in the rough.