One of the true gems of 2022 was the miniseries Black Bird. The show focuses on James "Jimmy" Keene (Taron Egerton), a drug and armed weapons dealer who's eventually caught for his crimes and sent to prison for ten years. Keene is given an option that allows his entire prison sentence to be scrapped if he's able to get suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) to reveal the location of one of his dead victims. This is based off Keene's 2010 novel adaptation, In With The Devil.

It's no surprise that Hauser has recently won several awards for his portrayal of Larry Hall, including a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award. Hauser's performance is both haunting and disturbing, and it's good to see him earning accolades for such a startling, chilling depiction.

The Story of Larry Hall

The true story of Larry Hall is a scary one. First, the man in question is sentenced to prison for kidnapping Jessica Roach. However, once her remains are found, it's revealed that Hall had possibly committed 14 murders in total, including killing Jessica Roach.

Of course, true-crime adaptations are nothing new. In fact, prison drama stories of this nature are normal television viewing. However, what manages to keep you on the edge of your seat is Larry Hall himself. It helps that Paul Walter Hauser is so darn good in this role. Everything from his mannerisms, to speech patterns, to even the quiet moments; The actor embodies the character and brings him to life.

The most fascinating aspect about Hall is that he's a serial confessor. A man who goes around admitting to crimes he didn't commit sounds like something made for movies and television. The twist is that Hall's IQ would lead you to believe that he's not capable of doing something that clever or methodical.

Hall's Crimes Are Never In Doubt

There's never a question whether Hall did it or not. Proving it is another matter. From the first meeting with Brian Miller (Greg Kinnear), Hall describes his vivid and disturbing dreams about killing girls. However, the local cops know Hall's habit of making false confessions, and don't put much stock in his "dreams." In every episode, though, it becomes clear that Larry is a serial killer, especially when he opens up to Jimmy about his experiences with women. As brutal and uncomfortable as his conversations with Jimmy are, it's the balancing of Hall's behavior that makes him truly compelling. Is Larry Hall truly a dim-witted man who doesn't understand social cues? Or is he really that cunning and diabolical?

His backstory shows why Hall became such a monster. He's never been treated with kindness by anybody expect his brother. His father, Robert Hall (Charles Green), forced his son to steal valuables from graves. There was no love between him and Larry; it was clear that the young boy was miserable. That continued on in life and the fact that Larry thought that his brother Gary (Jake McLaughlin) and Jimmy were lying about a woman getting wet during sex exemplifies that he's never been able to maintain or even get into a healthy relationship. Larry was a loner. It's likely possible that Hall started confessing because he loved the attention he was getting from the media and press.

Or, is it possible that this was a sinister plan in order to trick cops and keep them off his scent? We see several moments that show Larry's low IQ; however, there are times when it seems that Larry is smarter than he appears to be. From him carefully cleaning his van to remove any sort of evidence, or digging graves that the police have still failed to find this very day, was this serial confessor angle all a ploy to hide his sinister intentions?

All Human Beings Aren't Simply Black and White

Image via Apple TV+

Gary's stunning revelation that he witnessed Larry beating and choking a woman might've triggered that sort of plan. The show never explores this narrative, which is what makes Larry feels more natural and organic. People are complex human beings. There's always a reason why we do things, but for storytelling purposes, sometimes leaving a mystery about a character's motive enhances the story.

Black Bird is a character study through and through. It's a slow burn focusing on a sick and demented individual who's sure to kill again. In truth, even Larry doesn't seem to understand just how deplorable his crimes are. Him freely admitting to the crimes he's done proves this. The disgusted reaction from everyone else usually sees him try to retract his statement. The fact that he drew a literal map of his dead victims' graves means that he's proud of his work and showed no remorse, even when Jimmy confronted him about his actions. Larry Hall is essentially a charming thief. He can pretend to be a coy man who seems a tad bit slow, but in reality, he's a heartless soul who has no problem getting blood on his hands. Hauser's depiction completely sells this point. At times, it feels like you're watching a documentary, rather than a scripted series.

Sometimes people can't be explained. That's terrifying. However, when it comes to television, it's a truly fascinating watch. Despite knowing that he's a serial killer, there's an air of unpredictability surrounding him early on. The different layers displayed by Hall could've resulted in plenty of directions that this story could've gone. Hall feels like a genuine human being, and that's the true element that makes him such a compelling watch. He's able to get under your skin because he wouldn't stand out among thousands of random strangers on the street. He feels like he could be your next door neighbor or standard delivery guy.

This character-driven story is meant for you to understand that the mind of a serial killer isn't all black and white. They're humans who can love, cry, and laugh just like us, and that's the mark of a memorable character. It's intriguing to observe his behavior throughout the six-part miniseries. Larry Hall may be a disgusting monster in real life, but there's no denying that he makes a compelling villain for television.