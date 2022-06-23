Everything you need to know about the new miniseries based on the acclaimed book.

In September 2010, James Keene released an autobiographical novel titled In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption. The book follows James’ personal life. James started as a promising football player but soon found himself dealing with the mob and got drawn into a world of glamour and money. But, all that came crumbling when he ended up getting a ten-year prison sentence. However, while in prison, James gets a shot at freedom when he cuts a deal with the FBI where he has to befriend a suspected killer, get a confession, and find out where the suspected killer hid the bodies of his victims.

Plan B acquired the film rights for the book in November 2010 with Brad Pitt as James Keene and William Monahan as the screenwriter. Pitt was set to co-produce the film alongside Graham King. GK Films, Paramount Pictures, and Plan B Entertainment were production companies for the film. However, there has been no further word on the movie so far. But, not to worry, it turns out we will still see this story on our TV screens soon because, in January 2021, it was announced that Apple TV+ was making a miniseries titled Black Bird, then titled In With The Devil, based on Keene’s book developed by acclaimed crime author Dennis Lehane.

The show stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi, and Ray Liotta. The show was directed by Joe Chappelle, Michael R. Roskam, and Jim McKay. Dennis Lehane, James Keene, Taron Egerton, Michaël R. Roskam, Kary Antholis, Richard Plepler, Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin, Ryan Friedkin, Alexandra Milchan, and Scott Lambert.

From the release date to the streaming details, here’s everything we know so far about Black Bird.

What is Black Bird About?

The official synopsis for Black Bird as it reads on Apple says,

“When high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.”

Watch the Official Trailer for Black Bird

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Black Bird on June 8, 2022. The trailer shows us a glimpse of what James Keene’s life was before the police burst into his house and arrested him. He had a good life, drove flashy cars, and lived in an expensive house. But, the wads of cash, guns, and a bill counter shows that there’s a dark and criminal side to Keene’s life. Now, Keene is in prison and during a visit, his father states that this wasn’t the life he wanted for his son. Keene only has one question though, “is there a way out of this?” Luckily for him, there is, but unluckily for him, it’s not going to be an easy one. James has to transfer to another prison and befriend someone to elicit a confession.

But, this is no ordinary someone, it’s a suspected killer who is believed to be responsible for the murder of over 14 women. The new prison is a maximum-security prison that specializes in the criminally insane, so James has his work cut out for him. Even worse, the suspected killer might walk free and if he does, he will kill again so not only is James getting a shot at his freedom, he has the chance to save future lives. In James' words, they want him to check into hell and befriend a demon in exchange for freedom. Will James succeed in his mission? Will he get caught and killed? Will he truly gain freedom even if he wins? The trailer sets us up for all the thrills and suspense we can only expect to see when the show is released.

When Will Black Bird be Released?

The first two episodes of Black Bird will premiere on Friday, July 8, 2022. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Fridays till August 5, 2022.

Where Can You Stream Black Bird?

You can stream Black Bird on Apple TV+. If you don’t have Apple TV+, don’t worry, you can still catch the show. You can subscribe at $4.99 a month with a seven-day free trial. You can also make an annual subscription of $49.99.

How Many Episodes Will Black Bird Have?

Black Bird will have six episodes.

Who’s In The Cast of Black Bird?

Golden Globe Award winner, Taron Egerton stars as James Keene in Black Bird. Egerton is best known for starring as Eggsy in the action spy comedy films Kingsman: The Secret Service and its sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. He also starred as the titular Robin Hood in the 2018 action-adventure film, Robin Hood. Egerton has starred in many biographical films. He portrayed military officer Edward Brittain in the 2014 drama Testament of Youth and singer Elton John in the 2019 musical Rocketman, the latter of which earned him the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

Starring alongside Egerton as the suspected killer Larry Hall is Paul Walter Hauser. Hauser is best known for his starring role as Richard Jewell in Clint Eastwood's 2019 film, Richard Jewell. His portrayal got him an award for Best Breakthrough Performance from the National Board of Review. Hauser has also played supporting roles in films such as I, Tonya, BlacKkKlansman, Cruella, and Da 5 Bloods. Hauser also portrayed Raymond “Stingray” in seasons 2 and 4 of the martial arts comedy-drama Cobra Kai.

The late Ray Liotta will be making his final appearance in a TV show as James "Big Jim" Keene in Black Bird. Ray was a Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor, Golden Globe Award-winning actor, and two-time Screen Actors Guild Awards. Liotta was best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorsese biographical crime film Goodfellas and his role of Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 sports fantasy film, Field of Dreams. Liotta starred in many other films such as No Escape, Cop Land, Hannibal, Blow, Narc, Identity, Killing Them Softly, The Place Beyond the Pines, and Marriage Story.

Academy Award nominee, Greg Kinnear stars in Black Bird as Brian Miller. Kinnear is best known for his role in the 1997 American romantic comedy-drama film, As Good as It Gets. Kinnear has also been in films such as You've Got Mail, Little Miss Sunshine, and Misbehaviour. He also portrayed John F. Kennedy in the 2011 miniseries, The Kennedys, and Joe Biden in the 2016 political thriller Confirmation.