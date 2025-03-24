This spring has gotten even more terrific for fans of the enthralling Black Butler, as another season arrives very soon. Titled Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc, Aniplex had the pleasure of unveiling an official trailer for the new season, which will begin airing on April 5, less than two weeks away. This time around, fans will see the Phantomhive House in Germany, where the Queen has ordered them to investigate a series of mysterious deaths.

Emerald Witch Arc is the eighth arc of the manga on which it is based and the fifth season of Black Butler after the Public School Arc, which went into production in 2023 and ran from April 13 to June 22, 2024. Similar to the upcoming season, Black Butler: Public School Arc is an adaptation of the arc of the same name. It was directed by Kenjirou Okada and produced by CloverWorks, with Hiroyuki Yoshino handling the series composition and Yumi Shimizu designing the characters, all of whom return in the Emerald Witch Arc.

In the upcoming Black Butler arc, not only will the Phantomhive House find themselves working on strange death cases, but the trailer also reveals that something supernatural is coming up: a witch’s curse and werewolves. Also, the arc introduces two brand-new characters, Sieglinde Sullivan and Wolfram Gelzer, portrayed by Rie Kugimiya and Chikahiro Kobayashi, respectively. Sieglinde is a young noble girl who acts as Ciel’s (Maaya Sakamoto) foil, while Wolfram is her own ever-devoted butler.

Catch a glimpse at what’s ahead in the Emerald Witch Arc via the clip below!

How Well Do You Know ‘Black Butler’?

It’s been quite some time since the first three seasons of Black Butler were originally released. Season 1 ran from October 3, 2008, to March 27, 2009, followed by Season 2 from July 2, 2010, to September 17 of the same year. The third season, Book of Circus, premiered on July 10, 2014, ending September 12, 2014. It adapted the Noah Ark Circus arc from the manga and was a soft reboot of the anime. After these three chapters, a live-action film adaptation was released in Japan in January 2014 and an animated film, Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic, followed in January 2017.

As described by Crunchyroll, Black Butler tells the story of Ciel Phantomhive as the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they’ll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil.

Black Butler returns next month. Stay tuned to Collider for more exciting anime updates.