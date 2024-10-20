Nick Frost is doubling down on horror, and we're here for it! This year has already seen the release of his Dutch action horror comedy Krazy House, and his supernatural slasher movie, Get Away, which recently premiered at Fantastic Fest, will arrive in U.S. theaters in a matter of weeks. But that's not all, as the comedic genius is set to find himself in another spooky situation with Black Cab, which follows an unhinged cab driver who is fascinated with a ghost. Black Cab is somewhat of an obscure project as it didn't debut in any of the festivals, unlike the other two titles. However, ahead of its arrival on the streamer next month, Shudder has unveiled a first look with a haunting trailer.

Frost stars as the driver of the titular cab. Per the official synopsis: "When Anne and Patrick hail a black cab after a night out, their driver is chatty, jovial even, but they are in no mood to talk. In fact, the couple is barely on speaking terms. That is, until they realize the driver has no intention of taking them home. Locked in the cab with no means of escape, the driver transports the couple to a stretch of deserted and supposedly haunted road. But what is his ultimate purpose? Is he mad or just plain evil? And why has he selected Anne and Patrick as his next victims?"

While the questions from the synopsis are not clearly answered in the trailer, it does seem like Black Cab will feature a lot of ghostly jump-scares. The trailer quickly introduces Anne and Patrick, who seem to be in a toxic relationship. Anne appears to be the victim in this one, as her mood dampens when Patrick happily announces that they're getting married. Little does she know, her night is about to get even worse as she hurriedly hails down the black cab, ignoring the warning by one of their friends that the windows are tinted. About the driver's purpose for targeting them, it appears there's a backstory, or maybe his claim of previously meeting Anne at a maternity hospital is just part of his ploy to mess with them. The horror begins in essence when the driver proceeds to taze Patrick unconscious, then it gets worse.

Who Is Behind 'Black Cab'?

Black Cab is a Shudder original co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Stolen Pictures. The movie is directed by Bruce Goodison (Murdered By My Father) from a screenplay by Virginia Gilbert and David Michael Emerson, with a little chip in from Frost. Synnove Karlsen (Last Night in Soho) plays Anne, while Luke Norris (Poldark) plays Patrick. The lineup also includes George Bukhari (The A Word), Tessa Parr (Alice & Jack), and Tilly Woodward as The Ghost.

Black Cab arrives on Shudder starting November 8. Check out the frightful trailer above.