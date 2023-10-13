The Big Picture Barnes & Noble Premium members who are excited for Black Cake can watch the show early on Hulu, before it goes live on the streaming platform.

Premium members can check out screeners for the first two episodes starting from October 22, making their friends jealous.

For $39.99/year, Premium members also receive other benefits like free shipping, awards, discounts, and a canvas tote to carry their books.

Reading is about to pay off big time as Barnes & Noble Premium members who are fans of the novel-turned-series Black Cake will have early access to the approaching production. Joining forces with Hulu, the bookstore is giving audiences the opportunity to watch the show before it goes live on the streaming platform.

Although the series won’t hit Hulu until November 1, Barnes & Noble Premium members can make all their friends jealous after checking out screeners for the first two episodes beginning on October 22. If you’re not part of the Barnes & Noble top-tier club quite yet, fear not as you can head to your local store or the company’s website to sign up for the Premium subscription. $39.99/year will not only get you early access to Black Cake screeners, but you’ll also receive a slew of awards, free shipping on all your must-read titles, a canvas tote to carry your books in, and other discounts and benefits.

A country-hopping tale of intrigue, murder, mystery, and strained family dynamics, Hulu’s Black Cake is pulled from the chapters of Charmaine Wilkerson’s best-selling New York Times novel of the same name. From Jamaica to Italy, Scotland to England, and Southern California, the series follows the story of a runaway bride named Convey (Mia Isaac, Not Okay) who, during the 1960s, vanishes in Jamaica.The timing for her departure is rather poor as Convey is the number one suspect in the murder of her husband. On the other side of the timeline, audiences will be introduced to a family living in present day California. After a widow named Eleanor Bennett (Chipo Chung, Beyond Plain Sight) loses her battle with cancer, her two children, Byron (Ashley Thomas, Them) and Benny (Adrienne Warren, The Woman King) discover a flash drive that contains numerous secrets and chapters of their mother’s life. With Eleanor serving as the narrator, audiences will go along for the ride with her children as they uncover the truth about their family.

Hulu’s History with Books-Turned-Shows

Image via Hulu

Black Cake is just the latest in a long line of adaptations that the streamer has pulled from the pages of some of the most beloved books out there. Currently, fans of titles including The Other Black Girl: A Novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, Dopesick, Under the Banner of Heaven, Little Fires Everywhere, Fleishman Is in Trouble, Nine Perfect Strangers, and Catch-22 can catch live-action adaptations on Hulu.

Check out the trailer for Black Cake below and be sure to have your Barnes & Noble Premium subscription ready to go so that you can get exclusive access to the first two episodes when they screen on October 22.