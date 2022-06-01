Warren, who has made her mark on Broadway, joins the adaptation of Charmaine Wilkerson's novel.

Adrienne Warren will play a lead role in the upcoming Hulu drama series Black Cake, Deadline reports. The series is based on the novel of the same name written by Charmaine Wilkerson.

Warren, an award-winning American actress, made her acting debut in the Broadway musical adaptation of Bring It On in 2012. She would go on to win a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed in 2016. Her most recent role as the titular character in Tina, a musical based on Tina Turner, won her another Tony Award in 2020.

Beyond her Broadway roles, Warren has had notable roles in Orange is the New Black and Blue Bloods. For her first leading role in television, she would give a heart-wrenching performance as Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, in Women of the Movement.

Black Cake picks up fifty years after the mysterious disappearance of a runaway bride suspected of her husband’s murder. Two children are also swept up in their estranged mother’s account of their family history, which she left behind after losing her battle with cancer. Their mother documents her journey from the Caribbean to the States and her recollection of those events challenges everything her children thought they knew about their mother. The mystery behind the mother’s story and how it relates to the disappearance of the bride fifty years earlier makes this story worth watching to the end. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out, and if any peace will be brought to the family with these revelations.

The Hulu series is created by Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Andrew Dosunmu, known for Where is Kyra? and Mother of George, will direct the pilot episode. Recent directorial projects by Dosunmu include a Netflix film titled Beauty, which is expected to be released this year.

Cerar will serve as the showrunner of the series. Executive producers include Cerar alongside Winfrey and Carla Gardini from Harpo Films, as well as Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan, Brian Morewitz, and Michael Lohmann. Emily Rudolf from Harpo Films will co-executive produce the series with Jessie Abbott from Kapital Entertainment overseeing production.

There is no word yet of when to expect the series' arrival on Hulu.

