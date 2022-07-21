Hulu has announced new members of the cast for their new drama mystery, Black Cake. Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi and Ahmed Elhaj have been cast in recurring roles for the drama series. They are set to join Adrienne Warren, Mia Isaac and Ashley Thomas according to Deadline.

The series is based on a novel of the same name written by Charmaine Wilkerson. Black Cake tells a multigenerational story; the story begins with a runaway bride who is suspected of murdering her husband in the Caribbean but is swept away by a tide and is feared to have drowned. 50 years later, another story unfolds in California, when Eleanor Bennett passes away after a battle with cancer. She leaves behind documentation of her journey from the Caribbean to America and details of the missing bride from half a decade ago. These revelations shake the children’s beliefs about their family roots. Black Cake is certain to make for a good watch to see how the story all shapes up in the series. The new additions to the cast will be recurring characters in the early Jamaica timeline of the series.

Anderson will play Young Bungy Pringle. Her character is a talented swimmer and friends with Covey, with the pair of ladies looking to make it out of 1960s Jamaica and become world famous swimmers. However, unforeseen challenges soon beset Bungy when her friend mysteriously disappears. Other addition to the series, Alabi will play Pearl Thomas who remains devoted to her pledge to Covey's mother to always protect Covey no matter the uncertainty of the times, which she does while also looking after the Lyncook household. With his future in tatters by virtue of falling in love with Covey, Gibbs Grant, played by Elhaj, has to prove his love to her beyond all doubt.

Image via PBS

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon' Trailer Previews the Greatest War in Westeros History

Other cast members like Thomas will portray Eleanor Bennett’s son, Bryon Bennett who is brilliant at his job while having a great relationship with his mother. Her death would push Bryon and his estranged sister, Benny played by Warren to fulfill their mother’s wish and unearth age-old secrets. Isaac will portray the role of Covey.

Black Cake is created by Marissa Jo Cerar who is also responsible for creating Women of the Movement. Cerar, on this project works in conjunction, with Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Jessie Abbott will oversee production.

Zetna Fuentes (This Is Us) will direct the pilot episode taking over from Andrew Dosunmu (Where is Kyra?). Cerar will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Winfrey and Carla Gardini of Harpo Films. Brian Morewitz, Michael Lohmann and Kaplan from Kapital Entertainment will also exec produce while Emily Rudolf will co-executive produce.

The series does not a release date at the moment, but stay tuned to Collider to learn more as additional details are revealed.

Check out the trailer for Rebel Cheer Squad, which stars Anderson, below: