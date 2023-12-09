Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the season finale of Black Cake.

Season 1 of Hulu's sweeping family epic Black Cake has finally come to a bittersweet end. Based on Charmaine Wilkerson’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, the mystery thriller series has done incredible feats by telling a multigenerational story that has never been seen on screen before. The limited series — produced by Oprah Winfrey — is a whirlwind, emotional tale of one family's journey connected by their mother's hidden past, as the siblings find and reshape their lives amid the secrets that unravel the truths of their true identity.

Episode 8, "Nine Night," picks off from the previous episode, which revealed Mabel’s heartbreaking origins and the emotional turmoil Eleanor (Chipo Chung) went through to keep her firstborn child. Mabel (Sonita Henry) and her newfound siblings, Bryon (Ashley Thomas) and Benny (Adrienne Warren) understand even more about their mother’s hardships and the weight she carried all her life. Their bond deepens after listening to Eleanor's last voice message, prompting them to go find her long-lost friend, Bunny, to answer the biggest question of the season: did Eleanor kill Little Man? Will the show’s titular black cake finally be seen, eaten, and shared among Eleanor's three children?

What Happens in the 'Black Cake' Finale?

The first scene of Episode 8 is a powerful foreshadowing of Covey's future life. As her mother gives birth in the forest, with the help of her friend and maid Pearl (Faith Alabi), her daughter is given the name Coventina, for the goddess of water. This name is very symbolic for Covey, since she develops a deep love for the ocean and later becomes an expert swimmer. Moments after Covey's birth, Pearl mistakes a nutmeg fruit for manchineel fruit — the toxic poison used to kill Little Man (Anthony Mark Barrow). Does this mean Pearl is the murderer?

Back in the present, Bryon, Benny, and Mable finally take out the last black cake Eleanor left them. To their surprise, the cake wasn't at all what they expected. Inside, Eleanor has left a glass jar containing an old picture of Eleanor in Jamaica beside Gibbs (Ahmed Elhaj) and her best friend Bunny Pringle (Lashay Anderson), with one last flash drive addressed to the latter. Benny then researches Bunny's name and discovers that Etta Pringle, a famous swimmer who became the first Black woman to swim the English Channel, is actually Eleanor's old friend. B and B realize that their mother had been obsessed with watching Etta for that very reason. Later, the siblings track down Bunny at her book signing in California to bring her the news of Eleanor's death.

At first, Bunny is in shock that Eleanor had lived a long life — she believed her friend had died in the train crash, after which Covey had changed her name to Eleanor — and expresses disinterest in accepting the flash drive with Eleanor's final message to her. B and B beg Bunny to tell them the truth about Little Man's killer, but Bunny refuses, saying that if Eleanor hasn't revealed it in the voice messages, she must not have wanted her children to know.

On the day of Eleanor's funeral, Bryon's girlfriend Lynette (Rebecca Naomi Jones) unexpectedly shows up with rather shocking news. It turns out Lynette is pregnant, and she wanted to tell Bryon days before his mother passed, although the timing wasn't ideal. As Bryon was caught up with his promotion, facing racism in the workplace, and rekindling his relationship with his sister, Lynette had lots of time to think. Byron is overjoyed at the news; however, his heart is crushed when Lynette confesses she is unsure if she wants to raise a child with him. Byron and Lynette ultimately go their separate ways without resolving their issues.

What Does 'Black Cake's Finale Reveal About Little Man's Fate?

Mabel confides in Benny that her husband passed away, and his parents banned Mabel from attending his funeral. Benny tries to get more from Mabel, but Mabel insists it's a story better left for another day. During the ceremony, Bryon is too heartbroken to give the eulogy. Instead, Charles (Glynn Turman), Eleanor's lawyer and close friend, delivers a sentimental speech about her beautiful soul. During this time, an angered Byron is reflecting on the beach when he is joined by Bunny, who tries to console him into understanding how different people deal with grief. Bryon cannot understand why his mother lied about everything in her life. Bunny suggests that the family holds a special Jamaican ritual, called "Nine Night" as a way to say goodbye to Eleanor and Gibbs.

The siblings and Bunny gather together at Eleanor's home for Nine Night. Bunny explains the ritual as the belief "that a person has three parts: body, spirit, and duppy, the evil shadow spirit that stays in the body. If it doesn't leave for nine nights, it can linger forever, bringing bad luck to the family left behind. Hence, the Nine Night ritual to release it." Benny asks Bunny what their mother revealed to her in the flash drive. Bunny chooses to keep it a secret but then goes on to tell the most important story of the show: The night Little Man died.

On the wedding night, all hope seemed lost, until Bunny found Pearl mixing the poison from a manchineel fruit into a late-night drink the bride and groom would receive in their honeymoon suite. Pearl intended to make sure Little Man was too drunk to consummate the marriage, allowing Covey to escape after he fell asleep. Once Bunny saw the results were not taking effect, she decided to take matters into her own hands. Then, the truth is finally exposed — Bunny was the one who murdered Little Man by sneaking into Pearl's kitchen, stealing the poison, and pouring it into Little Man's drink. Little Man died at the reception, and Covey ran for her life. After hearing the voice message, the now-adult Bunny realizes Eleanor never contacted her because she knew what Bunny had done for her. For 50 years, Bunny never spoke about the murder to anyone except Pearl. Regardless, meeting Eleanor's children makes her believe she made the right choice in the long run.

'Black Cake's Finale Leaves Plenty of Unanswered Questions

Episode 8 ends with some unforeseen surprises. After Nine Night is complete, the children muster the courage to see their mother inside the casket. One by one, each child says goodbye to their resilient, brave, and loving mother. This scene is the most tear-jerking moment in the entire series, signifying Bryon, Benny, and Mabel's acceptance to move on with their new identities. Eleanor's journey, though turbulent, has come to a momentous yet meaningful end. It is also shown that Gibbs admitted to Covey, before they married, the reason he didn't save her from the marriage: He had seen Covey smiling when Little Man kissed her at the wedding reception. Believing Covey had moved on, Gibbs gave up hope and left for London.

At the end of Black Cake's final episode, Bryon and Benny move on positively with their lives. Bryon speaks up against racism in the workplace while Benny starts singing for her new YouTube channel. Mabel, back in London, finally sits down to listen to the voice message Eleanor left for her, warning her that Mabel's biological father is part of her story, and what she chooses to do with this information is up to her. The episode — and Season 1 — ends on this final note, leaving a handful of open-ended questions behind. How did Mabel's father influence her life? Where are Eleanor's mother and father? Will Lynette choose to have the baby with Byron? Why did Mabel's husband's parents forbid her from coming to his funeral? Was Pearl harmed by Little Man's goons after the wedding? Is Pearl even still alive?

While Hulu has yet to announce a Season 2 for the limited series, Black Cake showrunner Marissa Jo Cera recently shared that there are so many character arcs yet to be fleshed out:

“It is not just Covey’s story, it is not just Eleanor’s story. It is Benny’s story, it is Byron’s story, it is Mabel’s story, it is Bunny’s story, it is Lin’s story, Pearl’s story, Mathilda’s story. These are all the people who are in Covey’s life, and I always say that Season 1 is Act 1 of Benny, Byron, and Mabel’s stories, and Bunny’s too."

Although the series has left the audience with lingering questions, Black Cake remains a one-of-a-kind story like no other, so on the heels of this season's surprising revelations and a finale that leaves the door open for more, we can only wait and hope for the series to be renewed for a potential Season 2.

