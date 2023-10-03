The Big Picture Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery, with a lifetime of family secrets brought to light.

“Some secrets should remain buried,” a voice says in the new trailer for Black Cake, Hulu’s upcoming family drama wrapped in a murder mystery. However, this lifetime’s worth of family secrets is all posthumously brought to the fore by its very custodian, challenging everything her children thought they knew about their family roots. Black Cake is an adaptation of Charmaine Wilkerson’s New York Times bestseller of the same name and recounts the tale of a mother whose past decisions sentenced her to a life in the shadows, a fugitive until her final days. The trailer captures an emotional essence that will resonate with readers of the book serving to whet their appetite for the series slated for a release on Hulu on November, 1.

Black Cake will tell a multigenerational story beginning in 1960s Jamaica and per the synopsis will feature a global setting that includes Italy, Scotland, England, and Southern California. The narrative unfolds across two distinct timelines: one set in the '60s, where Covey, the central character is a runaway bride who disappears into the Jamaican sea and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder. The other timeline propels us half a century forward, landing us in California, where Eleanor Bennett has recently passed away after battling cancer. In her wake, she leaves behind a concealed trove of secrets to be discovered by her two estranged children.

The trailer begins with Eleanor's estranged children meeting in an office, where their strained relationship is immediately evident. They've come together for the reading of their late mother's will, which unknown to them includes a hidden secret on a flash drive. “Eleanor is not my real name,” their mother’s confession begins as she explains that she didn't want to burden them with her past. Flashbacks reveal that her true name is Covey, and she was forced into a loveless marriage against her will to settle her father's debt. To escape this dire situation which posed a threat to her life, Covey made the difficult choice to kill her husband. As the story unfolds, her children grapple with this revelation and wonder what other secrets their mother kept. Within Eleanor's untold story also lie some beautiful moments and key life lessons that she wishes will serve to rekindle the sibling love lost between her estranged children.

The Cast and Team Behind ‘Black Cake’

Black Cake stars Chipo Chung as Eleanor and Mia Isaac as Covey, alongside Rupert Evans, Cara Horgan, Adrienne Warren, Ashley Thomas, Rebecca Calder, Faith Alabi, and Anthony J. Abraham. Black Cake is created by Marissa Jo Cerar who serves as showrunner and executive producer in collaboration with Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and Kapital Entertainment. Directors include Zetna Fuentes (This Is Us) and Andrew Dosunmu. Black Cake will premiere on November 1 with three episodes, with additional episodes airing every Wednesday on Hulu. Check out the trailer below: