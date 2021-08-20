A Black Canary movie from writer Misha Green is in early development at HBO Max, sources tell Collider, though the exciting news was first reported by Cinelinx.

Jurnee Smollett will reprise her role as Dinah Lance, aka Black Canary, who was first introduced in last year's Birds of Prey movie. The character was depicted as a burlesque singer who rescues Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn from an attempted abduction and later becomes the driver for crime lord Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor). She eventually betrays Roman and reveals her metahuman ability of supersonic-level screaming.

Sue Kroll will produce the Black Canary movie under her Kroll & Co. Entertainment banner, having also produced Birds of Prey. It's unclear whether Green will direct the Black Canary film as well, or merely write the script, but either way, the project is a long ways off, as Green has several other projects in the works that she must tend to first.

Green and Smollett previously indicated that they'd love to further explore the character of Black Canary while doing press for their HBO series Lovecraft Country, which was abruptly canceled after one season.

HBO Max is developing several DC superhero movies, including Batgirl starring Leslie Grace and Blue Beetle, starring Xolo Maridueña. Meanwhile, as Collider first reported, the streaming service is also developing a Black Superman series with producer Michael B. Jordan.

Green is writing and producing Jennifer Lopez's upcoming action-thriller The Mother for Netflix, and she's also attached to direct Tomb Raider 2 for MGM. As for Smollett, she'll soon be seen in a pair of Netflix movies -- Escape From Spiderhead with Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, and the Bad Robot-produced Lou, which pairs her with Allison Janney. CAA and attorney Nina Shaw represent both Green and Smollett, who is also repped by Management 360.

