Screenwriter Misha Green posted a new picture of herself working on the script for Black Canary, a spinoff of Birds of Prey centered on star Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s take on the beloved DC character. Green’s update is the first news we have had about the project ever since it was first announced last August.

Green used her Instagram account to post a picture of herself chilling by the side of a swimming pool with a copy of Christine Vachon’s and David Edelstein’s best-selling book Shooting to Kill, a work about independent film production. In the picture, it’s possible to see a binder below the book filled with paper sheets. The binder’s cover has a Black Canary logo taken from a fan-made poster. When the logo’s creator recognized his work, Green revealed on Twitter she chose the image to inspire herself, as the poster gives a vibe close to the one she wants for the upcoming film. As Green told the poster creator:

“I choose an image to put as the cover for my writing binder on every project. Something that reminds me of the vibe I’m aiming for every time I go to write. Your poster was/is fire.”

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED:‌ 'Birds of Prey': Jurnee Smollett-Bell Talks Reading Up on Gail Simone’s Black Canary Comics

Since things change a lot in the DC Universe, with new projects getting announced and canceled faster than we can follow, Green's post is a welcome confirmation that the Black Canary solo movie is still on track. We still don’t know if Black Canary will be a prequel or a sequel to Birds of Prey, but either way, there’s a lot to explore in Smollett-Bell’s version of DC heroine Dinah Lance. In Birds of Prey, Dinah is introduced as a burlesque singer who becomes the private driver of crime lord Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), before joining Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) to kick the mobster's ass.

Besides having a supersonic voice that can knock down enemies unconscious, Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary is also a street-smart woman who knows how to use her fists. It’s no wonder, then, that by the end of Birds of Prey, Dinah joins Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress and Rosie Perez’s Renee Montoya to hunt down scumbags who threaten women in the night. Birds of Prey was supposed to act as an origin story for the group, with a sequel focused on the all-female heroic team. The project, however, got scrapped, making the Black Canary solo movie even more essential for us to keep exploring that incredible corner of the DC Universe.

There’s no release date for the Black Canary solo film yet. The project is not the only DC film being developed for HBO Max, as there’s also Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace's titular role as Barbara Gordon, and Blue Beetle, featuring Xolo Maridueña as Latinx hero Jaime Reyes.

Check out Green's tweet down below.

'Batgirl': Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far About the DC Movie

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1292 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe