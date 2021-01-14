I know we did get to see Felicity Jones in one massive franchise via Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but I’m greedy. I want more and her role as Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat, could have been a great arc for her to dig into. But we all know what happened after the release of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. That iteration of the franchise was essentially stopped dead in its tracks, obliterating any chance we had of seeing Jones dig into the role further.

However, considering the path Marvel and Disney are currently pursuing with their third Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland, perhaps that opens the door for someone like Jones to return. Admittedly, the chance of that happening seems slim and it’s probably a smarter move for the invitation to return to be limited to actors with more substantial roles like Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst, just to name a few, but it still felt worthwhile to ask Jones if the interest in playing Black Cat is still there.

During a spoiler-heavy phone interview for her recent Netflix release, The Midnight Sky, we asked Jones if there’s any element of that character she’d like to explore most. Here’s what she told us:

“[What] I always liked about that character was the physicality. I thought it would be amazing to explore that side of the character. Black Cat has that incredible way of moving and that's what made me really excited about it. I mean, I think it's a fab role and, yeah, it would be amazing to do.”

Again, I wouldn’t bet on Jones returning to the role, but I am rooting for other major franchises to add her to the roster, maybe even for a role that finally does give her the opportunity to play with a character’s physicality in a similar sense.

While we might have to wait a bit to see anything like that happen, Jones does have a new movie coming up that’s well worth keeping an eye on, the adaptation of Last Letter from Your Love from director Augustine Frizzell. The movie rocks a stellar ensemble including Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner and Joe Alwyn, but it’s Frizzell’s involvement that has me most intrigued. The sense of style she brought to a film like Never Goin’ Back doesn’t necessarily suggest a romantic drama should be next. However, Jones insists that’s what makes Frizzell an ideal choice to direct the film:

“I think that's what was so exciting about Augustine directing that book was that, as you say, she brings an anarchy and she brings a very modern touch. There's a sort of dangerous quality to her direction, which is really important. And with this story, it was important that it had someone who was going to bring an edge to it ultimately, which she has absolutely done and made a beautiful film. And it's a film that is about love. It’s two storylines. It's Shailene Woodley who plays a women in the sixties and I play a contemporary character, and it's their stories intertwined in their search for hope, for love and finding who they are and what is important to them.”

