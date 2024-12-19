I have a confession to make, and it’s one I have been deeply ashamed of until this day. I, a Canadian and lifelong horror fan, have never seen Black Christmas. I know; it seems unbelievable, a little ridiculous even. This is especially so since Black Christmas is well-known for being one of the earliest slasher films, and directly influenced John Carpenter’s Halloween. Still, it had always managed to glide under the radar for me. This wasn't due to a lack of interest or any specific reason; it just remained on my ever-growing watchlist as an “I’ll get there eventually” addition. Well, that day has finally come, and I can now say that I have watched Black Christmas and can appreciate it for all that it is, and all that it has influenced.

Made in 1974, Black Christmas follows a sorority house constantly plagued by threatening phone calls. The unknown caller makes lewd comments towards the girls, and stalks them, threatening their lives as the holidays approach — souring what should be the most wonderful time of the year. The film takes inspiration from the urban legend “The Babysitter and the Man Upstairs” which tells the tale of a babysitter who receives menacing calls asking her if she’s checked on the children, only to find out the calls are much more sinister than what was assumed to be a harmless prank. The tale has since been used in plenty of other media, but Black Christmas was one of the first to utilize it. This, coupled with the fact that Black Christmas is one of the earliest movies to feature a villain who slashes his way through a cast of characters, makes it a must-see for any horror fan. So what better time to remedy my oversight of never having seen it than during the holiday season?

‘Black Christmas’ Is Slow-Burn Horror at Its Best

One of the biggest takeaways I had while watching Black Christmas is how much of a slow burn it is. We do hear from the killer early on, as the phone calls begin right from the start, but it’s a slow ride to the action. In fact, I’d argue that Black Christmas feels more like a crime thriller for its first half, as much of the film revolves around the occupants of the sorority searching for one of their own who mysteriously went missing after a party in their home. We, the audience, know she’s dead, as she's the sacrificial lamb tells us Black Christmas is indeed a horror movie (with a pretty effective jumpscare I might add), but her sorority sisters don't know this. So, we watch in agony as everyone searches for the missing girl, all the while the killer continues to pick characters off one by one.

It’s quite procedural for the majority of its runtime, as the police refuse to take the disappearance seriously. The police accuse the girl of being promiscuous and running away with a boyfriend, or simply leaving for the holidays and not telling anyone, despite her sorority sisters explaining that is not at all something she would do. It isn’t until they stress the weirdness of the calls coming to their house that the police agree to do something and tap the phone. This is when things begin to pick up and the movie kicks into its final act, which is non-stop thrills and horror elements cranked to the max.

‘Black Christmas’ Is a Feminist Horror Movie

Black Christmas’s setting of a sorority house immediately introduces us to our female protagonists, but there’s one in particular, Jess (Olivia Hussey), that we follow. Most of the story is told through her eyes, but that isn’t what makes Jess a fascinating leading lady (or, more appropriately, final girl). What makes Jess stand out is that early on in the movie she learns that she is pregnant, and she decides she is going to have an abortion. It’s a decision that angers her boyfriend Peter (Keir Dullea) but even though he repeatedly attempts to pressure her into changing her mind, she stands firm in her decision and never once wavers.

It’s a complete diversion of the final girl trope we’re so used to seeing: Jess is widely considered to be the first-ever Final Girl, and we’re so used to being told that this archetype is a “good girl,” someone who abstains from alcohol and sex. But Jess does drink alcohol and she does have sex, and yet the movie never paints her in a bad light for it, nor does it make her a victim of the killer to suffer for her sins, like what we see in the many slasher movies that followed.

Instead, Black Christmas makes Jess its hero. Even in a time when out-of-wedlock pregnancy and abortion were considered taboo topics. Jess refuses to give up on her professional dreams so she can settle down with Peter to raise their child and tells him as much. It’s not an angle we see in movies of that time. Nowadays, sure, but in 1974? It was unheard of. And really, Black Christmas takes on an even more pivotal impact today when women’s rights are consistently being denied and stripped away. For a movie made in 1974, it’s surprisingly (and sadly) relevant 50 years later.

That being said, there are still some moments that raise eyebrows. Primarily the character of Barb (Margot Kidder), who is brash, promiscuous, and unfiltered. She has some problematic dialogue, including an ill-mannered line about sexual assault, which is often criticized by fans of the movie. However, Barb is also given the most brutal and sexualized death due to the implications of it. While most of the deaths are relatively quick and off-screen, Barb’s is far more prolonged and we actually see her die. It’s not the fact that Barb dies that is seen as a bit off-putting, it’s how she was killed. She is killed by a unicorn horn figurine, and it's no coincidence that a phallic-like shape is used to murder the most sexually open character. It’s just a bit too much, even if her character did have some questionable moments.

‘Black Christmas’ Defined the Horror Genre

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

As I have reiterated a few times now, Black Christmas truly made the horror genre what it is today. However, no matter how many times I say it, it just isn’t enough to stress the importance the movie has on the genre and how different it may have been had Black Christmas not been made. The eerie, silent stalking of the film’s killer is the blueprint for iconic villains such as Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees. The use of one primary location, instead of multiple, became a common feature in films that came later. Even the movie’s pacing clearly influenced later horror works.

It’s surprising really, because Black Christmas is such a simple horror movie, with no bells or whistles, little to no jump scares, and most of the violence being off-screen. These elements make it all the more impressive that it became such a pioneer in the horror genre. There’s a stark difference between horror movies made today and those made in the 1970s. Still, Black Christmas stands the test of time. It may not be the type of horror film we’re used to nowadays, but it has scares that are so effective they can still shock audiences 50 years later. One in particular, when we see a glimpse of the villain through a crack in the door, made my stomach somersault. It’s a simplistically chilling moment that still terrifies after half a century.

It may have taken me a while to get there but I’m glad I watched Black Christmas when I did. Now I have a much deeper understanding of the horror genre and its history and roots. I can now fully appreciate Black Christmas as more than just a slasher — it's a horror trailblazer too.

8 10 Black Christmas Black Christmas is a horror trailblazer, establishing tropes and themes that have been continued for the past 50 years. Pros Black Christmas has a terrifying twist that is still effective 50 years later.

It's a feminist horror movie and doesn?t shy away from taboo topics.

The movie is one of the few slashers that doesn?t penalize the Final Girl for her imperfections. Cons The film is a slow burn so it takes a while to get into the meat of the story.

Black Christmas has some lines that don?t age well, specifically from the character of Barb.

