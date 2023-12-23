The Big Picture The 2006 version of Black Christmas is inspired by real-life crimes, particularly the story of Edmund Kemper, the Co-ed Killer.

The killer in the movie, Billy, has a backstory involving a rare liver condition, incestuous relationships, and revenge on his family.

The neglect and confinement experienced by both Billy and Kemper by their mothers played a role in their development as spree-killers.

Black Christmas is a classic holiday slasher that was originally released in 1974. It was a horror movie that was ahead of its time and stood out among other horror movie giants, like The Exorcist and Texas Chain Saw Massacre. One thing that made the original so scary was its inspiration from real-life crimes. Since being released in 1974, Black Christmas has been remade twice, once in 2006 and once in 2019. The 2006 version of Black Christmas took a page from the original and used true crime as the backbone for the holiday killer. This version may not be the favorite in the franchise, but the real-life killer is truly terrifying.

Black Christmas (2006) is about a group of sorority sisters stranded at their campus house during a snowstorm on Christmas Eve, the same basic premise as the original. Kelli (Katie Cassidy), Heather (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Dana (Lacey Chabert), and Melissa (Michelle Trachtenberg) are among the sorority sisters who realize something sinister is lurking in their home when other women start being killed one by one. These women better watch out because the killer's only motive is to create a red Christmas for all of his victims.

Black Christmas (2006) On Christmas Eve, an escaped maniac returns to his childhood home, which is now a sorority house, and begins to murder the sorority sisters one by one. Release Date December 25, 2006 Director Glen Morgan Cast Oliver Hudson , Katie Cassidy , Michelle Trachtenberg , Mary Elizabeth Winstead Lacey Chabert , Kristen Cloke , Andrea Martin Main Genre Horror

Who Was the Killer in 'Black Christmas'?

Billy (Cainan Wiebe and Robert Mann) is the mysteriously festive killer in Black Christmas. In the 1974 original, Billy is a killer with ambiguous personalities and motivations. However, in the 2006 version, Billy's backstory is explored a lot more to give insight into why he chooses to kill random sorority sisters on Christmas Eve. In 1970, Billy was born with a rare liver condition that turns his skin yellow, which caused his mother to reject him. When he was just five, his mother and stepfather killed Billy's father, which is possibly what awakens the killer within Billy. At the age of 12, Billy's mother initiated an incestual relationship with him that results in the birth of Agnes, Billy's sister and daughter. Billy is confined and imprisoned to living in the attic of his home, but during Christmas one year, he escapes and gets revenge on his family. He brutally murders his mother and stepfather, blinds Agnes in one eye, and is sent off to a mental institution. 15 years later, Billy is still in the asylum but escapes on Christmas Eve and runs for his childhood home. Only now, that home is a sorority house, and the women there have no idea what they're in for.

Who Was the Co-ed Killer?

In the behind-the-scenes movie about 2006's Black Christmas, What Have You Done?: The Remaking of Black Christmas, writer and director Glen Morgan talks about the inspirations he uses for Billy in his film. Morgan mentions that Edmund Kemper, also known as the Co-ed Killer, was the person who shaped the killer around. People might be familiar with this killer either from true-crime podcasts or from David Fincher's Mindhunter, in which he is played by Cameron Britton. Kemper was born in 1948 in Burbank, California. He grew up with a cruel mother who was very critical of him and blamed him for her life's problems, according to The Mirror. He had two sisters that he was forced to stay away from because his mother feared he would hurt them, so she imprisoned Kemper in the basement of their home. Sound familiar? His earliest victims were his two cats, and he displayed many of the traits of a serial killer from a young age. His mother eventually sent him to live with his grandparents, but that would end gravely for them. Kemper shot both his grandmother and grandfather, then called his mother to tell her what happened. As The Mirror details, Kemper had an extremely high IQ but also lived with paranoid schizophrenia. He was sent to a maximum security prison for convicts with mental disorders. After five years, Kemper was released from prison and returned to the city where his mother resided.

Related How ‘Black Christmas’ Led to the Creation of ‘Halloween’ ‘Halloween’ changed the direction of horror in 1978, but much of what it created was done first by ‘Black Christmas.’

From here, Kemper began his killing spree. He was known for picking up female hitchhikers, bringing them back to his home, removing their heads, and performing sexual acts on the corpses. In 1973, he used a campus parking sticker given to him by his mother to take his hitchhiking services to the University of California. 1973 saw him prey on his last two victims — only this time it was a lot more personal. Kemper visited his mother's home, where the two got into an argument, which led to her demise. He hit her in the head with a hammer, sliced her throat, then cut off her head and hands. He also removed her larynx and put it down the garbage disposal, according to Metro UK. He hid his mother's body, then called her friend, Sally, to come over. He strangled her and hid her body in the closet. He fled the area to Colorado and then called the Santa Cruz police to confess his crimes. He was charged with eight counts of first-degree murder and is currently still serving time at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville.

What Inspiration Did Edmund Kemper Give to 'Black Christmas'?

Close

While not all the same, there are some parallels between Kemper and Billy. The most notable being the neglect each of them experienced from their mothers. It is alluded to in Black Christmas that Billy is not wanted by his mother because he isn't "perfect" in her eyes because of his liver condition. The movie also mentions that Billy reminds his mother of his father, whom she hates. Edmund and his mother had a very complicated relationship in which she blamed him for her life struggles. Both mothers confine their sons to being secluded and cut off from the world in an attic or basement, two places that don't typically provide a sense of comfort or belonging. Feelings of rejection from the person who is supposed to love and care for you the most are insanely traumatic, and those feelings fester and stew as Billy and Edmund live in solitude. This mix of feelings created those ghastly spree-killers and left a path of bloody destruction... both in fiction and reality.

2006's Black Christmas is streaming now on Shudder in the U.S.

Watch on Shudder