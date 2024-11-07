Even though the spooky season is over, the upcoming holiday season brings along its own brand of horror. The holiday sub-genre features some of the most celebrated films in horror. Whether it be modern gems like Better Watch Out or slasher classics like Silent Night, Deadly Night, there’s no shortage of Christmas-themed terrors to watch. However, the king of the sub-genre remains Bob Clark’s Black Christmas. The 1974 slasher masterpiece celebrated its 50th anniversary last month. Now, to ring in the hellish snow-covered season, Gutter Garbs has unveiled their latest Black Christmas collection.

The horror-centric apparel company pulled out all the stops to make sure there was something for every Black Christmas fan under the blood-soaked tree this year. On the apparel side of the equation, the collection features four brand-new designs. Two of the t-shirts honor the film’s Italian and Japanese posters, while Gutter Garbs are releasing a third version of the classic poster featuring actress Lynne Griffin’s Claire Harison with a bag over her head sitting in a rocking chair with an eerie Christmas reef surrounding her. This latest edition is on a black t-shirt. The final new design honors the 50th anniversary with another artistic interpretation of the iconic plastic bag opening kill with the ill-fated sorority house under Claire.

This particular design comes in the form of a t-shirt, zip-up hoodie and poster. In addition, this collection features a series of reprints from Gutter Garbs’ Black Christmas past. Every shirt is also available in a Comfort Color version. That being said, this collection isn’t just apparel. There are tons of stocking stuffers like a magnet, lobby cards featuring high quality images from the film, a button set, a sticker sheet, blankets and enamel pins for horror fanatics to go crazy over. The latter of which features one of the film’s “final girl” Jess Bradford, who was played by Olivia Hessey.

What’s ‘Black Christmas’ About?