It has been quite some time since the highly popular anime Black Clover went on a hiatus to prepare for its final season. Beginning its run on October 3, 2017, the series developed a massive fandom owing to its mix of feel-good elements as well as the tragic action-packed storylines that the shonen genre is known for. Even though the anime is yet to return after airing its fourth season in 2021, you can still explore a bit more about the Clover Kingdom in the new film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, which released on Netflix in June 2023. However, the journey of Asta and Yuno was left on a cliffhanger in the last season, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see what new powers the duo will unlock to face their most dangerous foe yet in an ultimate battle. The manga’s creator Yūki Tabata is currently penning down new chapters as we speak, and although the previous season was quite short, consisting of only 16 episodes, there’s a lot more to look forward to in Season 5 when it arrives.

The Black Bulls and the rest of the magic squads are set to make their return to the TV screens to rescue their captured friends and get rid of the evil that lurks in the shadows of the Spade Kingdom. But before we dust up our grimoires to join Asta and his friends for a magical adventure, here’s everything you need to know about Black Clover Season 5.

When Is Black Clover Season 5 Coming Out?

Unfortunately, there has been no official announcement yet regarding the exact release date of Black Clover Season 5, as the manga is still being drafted at the time of writing this article. With no word from the studio, the earliest we can hope to see Black Clover Season 5 is the fall of 2024. The last Black Clover media arrived in the form of the film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, which was released on June 16, 2023. Studio Pierrot, who are responsible for the animation and art style of the anime, does take their sweet time to create the classy battle sequences it is known for.

Where Can You Watch Black Clover?

Black Clover is currently available to stream in the US on Hulu and Crunchyroll. You can also buy all four seasons of the anime series via Apple TV and Amazon.

Black Clover only has one film adaptation so far. You can watch the recently released film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King exclusively on Netflix.

Is There a Trailer for Black Clover Season 5?

No, there is no trailer or teaser yet for Black Clover Season 5. However, fans can be assured that Season 5 is happening, as the manga series that is currently being written is quite a success. Studio Pierrot recently released the triumphant return of Bleach with Part 2 of the Thousand-Year Blood War series, and will likely be looking to keep the success train running at full speed. While you wait for the trailer, you can check out the trailer for the Black Clover movie in the player above.

Who's In the Voice Cast of Black Clover Season 5?

The official cast members haven’t been revealed yet for Black Clover Season 5, but we can expect the following voice actors to return for the upcoming chapter: Gakuto Kajiwara (Japanese)/ Dallas Reid (English) as Asta, Kana Yûki (Japanese)/ Jill Harris (English) as Noelle Silva, Jun'ichi Suwabe (Japanese)/ Christopher Sabat (English) as Yami Sukehiro, Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese)/ Micah Solusod (English) as Yuno, Jun Fukuyama (Japanese)/ Brandon McInnis (English) as Finral, Ayumu Murase (Japanese)/ Justin Briner (English) as Luck, Kiyono Yasuno (Japanese)/ Sarah Wiedenheft (English) as Charmy Papittoson, Nana Mizuki (Japanese)/ Lydia Mackay (English) as Vanessa, Ayane Sakura (Japanese)/ Monica Rial (English) as Secre, and Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese)/ Robert McCollum (English) as Julius Novachrono.

What Happened In Black Clover So Far?

Asta and Yuno are two orphans and childhood best friends who both aspire to become the next Wizard King. The Wizard is a title given to the strongest magical warrior in all of Clover Kingdom. While Yuno possesses great magical abilities, Asta has none, both of which are super rare in their world. However, Asta discovers a unique power by accident while trying to save Yuno, which is going to change the history of the Clover Kingdom. Now equipped with his new Anti-magic capabilities, Asta joins the prestigious magic knights alongside Yuno to fight off threats to the Clover Kingdom, and eventually gain enough merit to be the next Wizard King. Yuno is assimilated into the best squad, the Golden Dawn, while Asta is forced to join the Black Bulls, the lowest-ranked squad full of weirdos. However, this only brings the best out of him, as he battles against the magical foes that range from disgraced magic knights to insanely strong elves, alongside the most powerful captains such as Yami Sukehiro and William Vangeance. Initially unknown to them, a realm of demons exists right below the Clover Kingdom, and the two captains, Yami and William, are the keys to opening the door. After the two get captured, Asta, Yuno, and the rest of the magic squads need to regroup and train to save the world before the demons unleash hell on Earth.

Do You Need To Watch Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Before Season 5?

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is a one-shot movie that gives a short description of the Wizard Kings prior to Julius Novachrono. It's set after the final battle with the Elves, and before the introduction of the Spade Kingdom arc. What that means is you don’t have to watch the film before watching Season 5. You can easily pick it up right after Season 4, but that said, there might be a few nods to the film as it is canon to the official lore.

