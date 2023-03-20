The hit anime series, Black Clover, has been on hiatus since the season four finale in March 2021. While season five will still be a ways off, fans can return to the Clover Kingdom soon with the upcoming film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. Fans have been eager to see what’s next after the shocking cliffhanger.

With the release of an anime film, plenty of lingering questions exist. Will the movie be canon? Where can I watch it? Does it pick up right after season four? Don't stress; here is everything you need to know about Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.

What Is Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King About?

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is the first film in the Black Clover franchise and will tell an all-new story. Asta will meet the former Wizard King and plenty of new and returning characters. We don’t have many story details, but we know the film will be full of great battles and beautiful animation. Hopefully, we will get more information closer to the film’s release.

Is Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Canon?

Black Clover creator Yūki Tabata is returning as a supervisor for the film. He has described it as a “Why didn’t you do this in the original [manga]?” type of story, meaning the film is not adapting stories told in the original manga but would fit within the story of Black Clover.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King might not be manga canon, but it may still tie into the show with original anime stories referencing the film’s events. With Tabata’s blessing and aid, fans should just watch the movie and enjoy it regardless of its importance to the manga’s plot.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King was initially set to come out on March 16th, 2023, but was delayed due to COVID-19 complications during production. The pandemic has affected the anime industry in numerous ways, with countless shows and movies getting postponed, and Black Clover was no exception.

Thankfully the delays only pushed the film back by a couple of months. Fans can rest easy because they’ll return to the Clover Kingdom this summer. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will arrive on June 16th, 2023.

Will Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Be in Theaters?

No, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will not premiere in theaters. Instead, the film will debut exclusively on Netflix worldwide. That means you can watch the movie from the comfort of your own home.

The Black Clover anime is not currently streaming on Netflix, so it’s strange that the film is debuting there instead of Crunchyroll. If you need to catch up, all four seasons of Black Clover are currently streaming on both Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Is There A Trailer for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King?

We got our first look at Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King in October 2022. The film looks intense and ends with Asta proclaiming that “Persistence is my magic!” Check out the teaser trailer below.

The film has been in production for a while now, and it looks like it will be worth the wait. Everything about Sword of the Wizard King is shaping up to be a blast, from the voice acting to the score.

More Movies like Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Black Clover is a shonen battle anime about persistence, friendship, and insane battles between good and evil. It’s a classic formula that has brought joy to many since the dawn of time. If you enjoy Black Clover and are in need of more anime films, here are three of the best.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2022) - The world of Jujutsu Kaisen is one of sorcerers and demons. While the main series follows Yuji Itadori, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a film about Yuta Okkotsu. Yuta becomes a Jujutsu sorcerer after gaining access to a mighty cursed spirit. Here he meets Satoru Gojo, who takes him under his wing.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a perfect watch because it can be enjoyed without ever watching the original series. It takes place roughly a year before the start of Jujutsu Kaisen but still backs all the heart you’d expect. Yuta Okkotsu is a terrific character; his story will leave you in tears.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (2021) - Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is set after the events of the first season of Demon Slayer and continues the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, and Nezuko Kamado. The demon killers join the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku in an effort to stop the Lower Rank demon, Enmu. The five board an infinity train and have the battle of their lives.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train condenses the second story of the anime into a non-stop thrill ride of a film. It features some of the best action and heartbreaking moments in the entire franchise. While it may be hard for new viewers to follow, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is a great watch if you’re already past season one.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2019) - Izuku “Deku” Midoryia is one of the few born without power in a world full of superpowered individuals—his world changes after coming into contact with the world’s strongest hero, All Might. Now, Deku and his classmates are the next generation of superheroes and must do everything they can to protect a small island while all of the pro heroes are away.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is the second film in the My Hero Academia franchise, but it might be the series’ best. Deku’s hopes of being the strongest hero are put to the limit as he faces Nine, a villain with multiple quirks and the ability to steal power from others. The film embodies everything fans love about the television series and tells an action-packed story that new and returning fans can enjoy.

